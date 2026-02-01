Back in January 2025 in the 11th Arrondissement of Paris, France we were treated to yet another tale of woe from a jew about how they were the victims of ‘anti-Semitism’ and once again it was subsequently revealed that the jew concerned was the perpetrator of the very ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’ that were allegedly targeting her as ‘Le Parisien’ explains:

‘The antisemitic graffiti on her door, the Jewish stars on her mailbox, the swastikas on her doormat—they all existed. But she was the one behind the threats. Nancy S., who publicly presented herself last fall as the victim of anonymous antisemitic threats, will have to appear before the Paris court in March to explain the vandalism she is accused of having meticulously orchestrated.

Her plight was all the more moving because the building where this mother of a family lived, on Avenue Philippe-Auguste in Paris (11th arrondissement), had already been the scene of an anti-Semitic crime. Mireille Knoll, 85, had died there in horrific circumstances in March 2018, killed by a neighbour.

Moving? Yes, Nancy S. had considered it, even though she explained that she was attached to the building where she had grown up. “If I leave, it’s to protect my children,” she told Le Parisien, looking drawn, with blonde hair. She worked for the regional high school security brigade in the Île-de-France region. She said that the attacks had been specifically targeting her for weeks.

In a context of a surge in complaints of antisemitic acts, her situation was taken very seriously. François Vauglin, the Socialist mayor of the 11th arrondissement, even met with her, “ready to expedite the relocation process as much as possible.” Everyone involved—elected officials and the housing authority, Paris Habitat—is eager for the investigation, entrusted to the local police station, to conclude as quickly as possible.

A camera was installed in the building in the hope of identifying the anonymous hand. In vain. However, since the installation of the device, the racist insults have stopped appearing on the walls. It was in the mail that a new threat arrived…

The case was solved this week, thanks to a camera placed, this time, in the elevator. The footage showed the mother, accompanied by her underage daughter, drawing antisemitic graffiti. As for the stamp on the anonymous letter, it appears to have been purchased with Nancy S.’s credit card.’ (1)