Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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dicelexic's avatar
dicelexic
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Haha-, what's not anti-Semitic when we're all visually assaulted by their presence? Even our

noticing that assault is antiseptic to us when in the presence of sepsis which endangers us all.

We need countless Paul Reveres, lookouts for our security and well-being.

But praise the Lord for allowing us to easily distinguish them! Thank you and thanks to Karl. I admit I'd been concerned about all that and for those victimized/assaulted/threatened. Wonder how they're all doing? Anybody yet reaching out?

Hope they're ok and getting the help they need! Where can I donate?

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