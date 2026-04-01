Back in February 2026 – I know it seems a lifetime ago already – we were treated to yet another round of semitic shrieking about a so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ that occurred on the campus of Yale University.

The fairly deranged ‘conservatism inc.’ media outlet the ‘Washington Free Beacon’ shrieked on 19th February 2026 about how:

‘Yale University said it is investigating an incident in which anti-Semitic graffiti was spray-painted into the snow on major campus quads, a university spokeswoman told the Washington Free Beacon. The university declined to say whether it had video footage of the individuals who left the graffiti, which included the phrases “Intifida” and “IDF Die.” A Yale senior, Sahar Tartak, said on social media that “every gate” facilitating entrance onto the quad where the graffiti was found is “locked and recorded” by video surveillance. “On Wednesday morning, messages that appear to have been spray-painted on the snow at Old Campus and Cross Campus were removed by the university, consistent with Yale’s policies on postering and chalking,” Yale spokeswoman Karen Peart said. Those policies preclude messages whose content is “harassing” or “threatening.” The graffiti sparked condemnation from Jewish students, who argued it crossed the line between protected speech and harassment. “Students are entitled to their beliefs,” Eytan Israel, a senior, told the Yale Daily News. “Students are not entitled to deface the University with messages of hate and violence.”’ (1)

Now typically the ‘Washington Free Beacon’ is… shall we say… being rather economical with the truth in that it mentions the ‘Intifada’ and ‘IDF Die’ graffiti – which also incidentally clearly not ‘anti-Semitic’ but rather just anti-Zionist political graffiti and as such not ‘hate speech’ whatever that is - but doesn’t include the other graffiti that accompanied it.

Since Anayah Accilien reported on the same day in the ‘Yale Daily News’ that:

‘On Wednesday morning, workers for Yale removed political messages painted in red in the snow on Cross Campus and Old Campus. “Free Palestine,” “ICE Out,” “Intifada” and “IDF Die” — apparently referring to the Israel Defense Forces — were among the phrases painted in the snow, according to photos reviewed by the News. By the late morning on Wednesday, the messages had been cleared from the snow. In a Wednesday morning message sent to a Slifka Center for Jewish Life email list, Campus Rabbi Alex Ozar described the graffiti as “violent” and “simply unacceptable language.” In an email to the News, Uri Cohen, the Slifka Center’s executive director, described the painted messages as “harmful and threatening” to Yale’s Jewish community.’ (2)

So, in other words, the ‘anti-Semitism’ wasn’t anti-Semitism at all but rather a typical example of left-wing anti-Zionist pro-mass immigration graffiti and while it does violate Yale’s policy about political graffiti of any kind on campus; it is not in any shape or form ‘anti-Semitic’ despite the jews shrieking that it is such ipso facto because it is criticises Israel.

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References

(1) https://freebeacon.com/latest-news/yale-vows-to-investigate-anti-semitic-graffiti-on-campus-quads/

(2) https://yaledailynews.com/articles/graffiti-cleared-from-campus-snow-as-jewish-leaders-identify-threat