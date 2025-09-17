In yet another ridiculous ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax a Baltimore County Councilman named Israel ‘Izzy’ Patoka claimed on 7th August 2025 that there had been an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ local to him.

He writes that:

‘When it comes to expressions of hate, there can be no tolerance. Today, I learned that a small business in our district, Kitchen Design by Idan, was the target of an apparent antisemitic act of vandalism. A report has been filed with the Baltimore County Police Department.’ (1)

For the record this is the ‘anti-Semitic act of vandalism’:

Now it is clear from just the photo is depicting vandalism since red paint had been thrown on the large Israeli flag outside of ‘Kitchen Design by Idan’ business located in Towson, Maryland within Baltimore County and some may have hit the door; although this could have been an additional attempt to throw red paint everywhere but it rather looks like the ‘anti-Semitic vandals’ simply missed the Israeli flag with said red paint and hit the door instead.

Further it is also clear that this was purely a political protest against Israel’s conduct in Gaza and not in any way linked to jewishness since there is no reference to jewishness other than the fact that ‘Kitchen Design by Idan’ is owned by a jew named Idan Tzameret. (2)

Now it is further worth noting that we have no evidence that someone other than Idan actually did this – ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’ are not infrequently used as a quick way to drum up sympathy business as well as insurance pay outs by jews (aka a modern form of ‘Jewish Lightning’ – (3) since to my knowledge not security camera footage – or even Ring doorbell footage – has been presented.

We are just presented with the claim that Tzameret woke up one day and the big Israeli flag attached to the front of his kitchen design business – as well as bit of his door – was covered in red paint and we supposed to just believe that this is both an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ and that Tzameret was targeted ‘because he was jewish’.

Give me a break: this was either anti-Zionist political protest or Tzameret did it himself (or had someone else do it).

