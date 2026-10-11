According to Rabbi Jeffrey Salkin writing for ‘Religion News’ on 17th August 2026; there has been yet another ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in Jerusalem recently.

He writes how:

‘The New York incident wasn’t the only synagogue attack last Shabbat. A group broke into the synagogue grounds of Kehilat Kol HaNeshama in Jerusalem this past weekend. It is one of the largest and most influential Reform congregations in Israel, founded in 1985 by Rabbi Levi Weiman-Kelman in the Baka neighborhood, and is my spiritual home when I visit the city. The group smashed a window, climbed inside, vandalized pictures and tore down a pride flag that hung in the sanctuary. According to The Times of Israel, MK Gilad Kariv, a Reform rabbi himself, called the vandals “incited hooligans.” He also pointed out the dark irony: These hooligans attacked on the same Shabbat that a man was desecrating Shabbat services at Central Synagogue, an ocean and seven time zones away. This is not the first time Kol HaNeshama has faced such an attack. In 1986, at its second Simchat Torah celebration, a local municipal rabbi arrived with a crowd of followers and attempted to seize the Torah scrolls. It backfired. The incident made national news and turned a fledgling congregation into a household name, at least among liberal Jews. These vandals in Jerusalem were quite likely Haredi Jews. And these attackers, too, hate Jews. You may ask, “How can you say that? They are Jews themselves.” But these attackers hate any Jew who is not like them.’ (1)

The ‘New York incident’ that Salkin is referring to is an alleged ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ where one Larry Montes entered the Central Synagogue in Manhattan – which is a Reform (i.e., a liberal) synagogue – (2) on 14th August 2026 and ‘forced his way past the security team and screamed as services were getting underway. When security began escorting him out, he struck a 63-year-old congregant, damaged the sanctuary and spat at and headbutted a member of the security detail.’ (3)

So essentially what we have here is Salkin comparing a possible ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in New York City – again this hasn’t been established as far as I can see but it is at least plausible – to an incident in Jerusalem where another Reform synagogue (Kehilat Kol HaNeshama) was smashed up on Shabbos, but… by jewish vandals (likely Orthodox and/or ultra-Orthodox).

As Deborah Danan explains at the ‘Jerusalem Post’ this is almost certainly linked to Kehilat Kol HaNeshama’s political support for sodomites and lesbians. Since she writes how:

‘‘‘Vandals broke into a Reform synagogue in Jerusalem over the weekend, damaging the building and artwork and tearing down Pride flags displayed by the congregation. Shortly after midnight a group of youths entered the grounds of Kol HaNeshamah in Jerusalem’s Baka neighborhood, smashed a window and made their way into the prayer hall. Security footage released by the Reform movement shows at least three people at the site. No congregants were present at the time. “This past weekend we experienced a serious incident at our synagogue, when unknown individuals broke into the compound, damaged the building, vandalized a work of art and tore down the Pride flags that represent the community’s values of inclusion and acceptance,” Debi Shoua Haim, a rabbi at Kol HaNeshamah, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.’ (4)

Seen in the context of things like the café opening on Shabbos debacle that is also going on in Jerusalem at the moment; (5) this is quite explicable as the Orthodox/ultra-Orthodox engaging in a new attempt to enforce their rules onto secular (or more secular) Israelis (6) and is clearly not the work of ‘anti-Semites’ despite how Salkin is desperate to spin it as such.

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References

(1) https://religionnews.com/2026/08/17/from-nyc-to-jerusalem-what-two-synagogue-attacks-reveal-about-hatred-of-judaism/

(2) Idem.

(3) Idem.; also see: https://www.newsweek.com/who-is-larry-montes-man-charged-over-despicable-nyc-synagogue-attack-12327072

(4) https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/crime-in-israel/article-905832

(5) On this see: https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2026/08/sabbath-cafe-clash-lays-bare-israel-faultlines

(6) On this please see: Yuval Elizur, Lawrence Malkin, 2014, ‘The War Within: Israel’s Ultra-Orthodox Threat to the Democracy and the Nation’, 1st Edition, Overlook: New York