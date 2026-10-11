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Maquis's avatar
Maquis
Oct 12

"The incident made national news and turned a fledgling congregation into a household name, at least among liberal Jews."

Imagine that.

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Oct 12

reminds me a bit of the 'beeldenstorm', the ravaging of catholic churches by the protestants in 1566 in the netherlands, where symbols of the faith, mainly depictions of saints, were destroyed by the mob.

yet they were all good 'christians'....

eventually relations between both movements have become a bit normalised.

it seems that jews, along with the muslims, have not yet reached that stage of development.

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