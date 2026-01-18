Hoax Confirmed: A Semite Scares Seniors with Swastikas (2012)
Back on 16th January 2012 Reuters reported that a jew named David Haddad had been arrested for conducting a spate of what had been claimed as ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’ against his own mother and several other elderly jewish women in New York.
We read how:
‘A Jewish man was under arrest on hate-crime charges on Monday, accused of making anti-Semitic telephone calls to his mother and other elderly women and putting swastikas on apartment doors, police said.
A family business dispute drove David Haddad, 56, of Manhattan, who is Jewish, to make threatening phone calls to his mother, 80, and two other women, ages 87 and 78, a police source said.
“He threatened to kill the other individual on the phone as well as her relatives,” said a police spokesman. “He said basically that all Jews should die and go to hell.”
Haddad, who was charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime, also was accused of taping notes with anti-Semitic symbols including swastikas on five apartment doors and in the hallway of a building in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.
Haddad lives in Chelsea but police declined to say whether he targeted his own building.’ (1)
For the record this is the graffiti referenced:
It doesn’t get any more conclusive than that: does it?
References
(1) https://www.reuters.com/article/world/us/jewish-man-arrested-for-swastikas-anti-semitic-calls-idUSTRE80F1SM/; also see https://www.huffpost.com/entry/david-haddad-arrested-for-anti-semitic-phone-calls-graffiti_n_1210328
Jews have to keep the hate flowing even if it is directed at their own.
All supports their victim hood.