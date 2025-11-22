Back in October 2025 there was allegedly a rather bizarre ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in Boston, Massachusetts where – according to Michael Starr writing in the ‘Jerusalem Post’ – the following occurred:

‘A non-Jewish baseball fan who dresses as Jesus when attending Boston Red Sox games was attacked by four men shouting antisemitic slurs, CBS News reported. The attackers reportedly stole his backpack, wallet, and Jesus costume, which was a gift from his sister, who had suffered a brain injury, the report said. “I really hope we can get these guys to see justice, because what they did to me just for thinking I was Jewish, imagine what they would do to a real Jewish person,” the victim told CBS.’ (1)

Now call me odd but I’ll take things that didn’t happen for 100 Alex; I am quite prepared to believe that this fan got attacked while wearing a Jesus costume – why oh why? So many questions – outside of a Boston Red Sox game and that he had his backpack stole, wallet and… well… Jesus costume stolen, but I am not prepared to believe these – likely drunk – thieves started ‘shouting anti-Semitic slurs’ too.

It is just well… wrong and not going to be remotely normal in any context in Boston and as such it just reads like the Jesus costumed Boston Red Sox fan was robbed and had his Jesus costume stolen – which has massive sentimental value to him – so he made up the ‘anti-Semitic slurs’ in the hope that by invoking anti-Semitism; police would be more motivated to get back his Jesus costume.

I have thus marked this as a confirmed hoax, because I don’t think anyone in their right mind can seriously believe this baseball fan’s claimed series of events with the ‘anti-Semitism’ in it but remove the ‘anti-Semitism’ and it sounds just like your average drunken mugging after a sporting event.

References

(1) https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/article-869707