According to ‘Israel Hayom’ there has been yet another ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ this time in the city of Salford in north-western England which is in truth a suburb of the city of Manchester.

They write how:

‘A unique audio bench commemorating the testimony of Holocaust survivor Chaim Ferster was destroyed and thrown into a frozen lake at Claus Park in Salford, northern England, on Wednesday. Ferster, known for his remarkable life story after surviving eight Nazi death camps during World War II, moved to Manchester after the war and dedicated many years of his life to an impressive educational mission. He died in 2017 at age 94. A bench with a message Salford City Council erected the special audio bench in 2019 and placed it along the daily walking route Ferster used to take, as a way to commemorate his memory and preserve his wartime experiences. The bench allowed visitors to sit and listen to the Holocaust survivor’s personal testimony in his own voice. On Wednesday, the bench was discovered brutally vandalized – smashed to pieces, the audio system torn out, and the fragments thrown into the frozen lake waters. Mark Ferster, Chaim’s grandson, published a post about the incident and wrote, “Seeing it vandalised is painful, not because of the physical damage but because of what it represents. It is a stark reminder that antisemitism is not confined to history books or memorial days. It is present, it is real, and it is increasingly finding expression within our society.” Mark added, “This post is not about politics. It is not about assigning blame or seeking attention. It is about calling out something that should concern all of us, regardless of background or belief. When acts of hatred are ignored, minimised, or normalised, they do not remain isolated.” Police have opened an investigation into the incident as a hate crime.’ (1)

For the record this is the ‘audio bench’ before it was vandalised:

This is it after the vandalism:

Now being originally from England I can tell you that benches and park furniture like this gets vandalized and/or destroyed all the time in public parks and despite jewish groups immediately shrieking that this is an act of ‘jew hatred’ (2) this sort of thing is extremely common especially in a city like Salford and a large metropolitan area like Manchester.

This seem by the fact that the Mayor of Salford – Paul Dennett – didn’t call it ‘anti-Semitism’ but rather he knows – much as I do – that it almost certainly just an act of ‘mindless vandalism’ and not even remotely ‘anti-Semitic’. (3)

Thus, we can see that yet again this is yet another confirmed ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax.

