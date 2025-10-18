According to ‘United with Israel’ there has been a third incident of air travel-related ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’ around the world in recent months. That on a Vueling plane in Valencia turned out to be caused by jewish children deliberately damaging safety equipment on the airplanes despite jewish shrieking to the contrary that it was ‘anti-Semitism’ (1) as well a similar incident – which I have now all but confirmed as also being a hoax probably committed by jews themselves - where ‘FP’ and ‘Free Palestine’ was inscribed on plane food. (2)

To quote ‘United with Israel’s’ shrieking about this:

‘A passenger on a JetBlue flight discovered the slur “Zionazi” scrawled across his kosher meal packaging, marking the latest in a series of antisemitic incidents plaguing the airline industry. StopAntisemitism, a U.S.-based advocacy group, first reported the incident on August 8, sharing an image of the defaced meal on social media. “StopAntisemitism is sickened to see a JetBlue passenger receive his kosher meal with ‘zionazi’ written on it,” the organization posted. “Whoever is responsible for this must be immediately fired – this is not 1941 and Jews will NOT put up with this hate.” JetBlue confirmed launching an investigation but noted that no formal complaints had been filed by passengers. “We have zero tolerance for hate, bias, or discrimination,” the airline told JFeed in a statement. “We are deeply disturbed by the image circulating on social media and have launched an immediate investigation to determine which flight this may have occurred on.”’ (3)

Now this is the photo that has been circulated with the offence:

We should note that unlike the similar incident on Iberia Airlines; the scribbling – also clearly in black ballpoint – is on the outside of both wrappings this time on the label around the meal, which rules out interference at the production level with the Kashruth certification agency being ‘Volove Kosher’ (aka ‘VK Kosher’) of Brooklyn that is run by Rabbi Nuchem Efraim Teitelbaum (aka the ‘Volover Rav’). (4)

We can further note that the meal is labelled as ‘Glatt Kosher’ which means that it supposedly adheres to the strictest opinions of kashrus rather than the more general kashrus opinions used by jews.

Now the problem for it being an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ is simply timing: kosher meals – like all special meals – are handed out first and individually on airplanes by the cabin crew. So each individual meal is individually checked and heated by the cabin crew before being handed out to the passengers who have ordered it; this means that the word ‘Zionazi’ scrawled on it would have almost certainly been picked up by cabin crew before it was handed out and not by the jew it was handed out to.

Indeed, I would have suspected that the jew concerned would have immediately noticed the word ‘Zionazi’ scrawled on it the moment it was put before them. Where-as the accounts of the incident I have read – and the image itself implies – that the kosher meal was served to the passenger and then a little while after it had been served – the jewish passenger ‘noticed’ the word ‘Zionazi’ scrawled on it (after he’d taken a photo and started complaining about it publicly).

Thus, somehow this kosher meal with the word ‘Zionazi’ scrawled on it passed unnoticed by the cabin crew – who no one seems to be blaming for writing it on the meal (and likely rightly so in my estimation) – and also initially by the jewish passenger.

My guess is that the jewish passenger – who has remained unnamed – is the actual culprit here since they seem to be only person who had access to the kosher airline meal alone and rather oddly appears to have taken a photo of the ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ before it was reported to the cabin crew and taken away.

Then proceeded to publicise it around the world as an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ with their motivation likely being the classic claim related to such ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoaxes which is to ‘raise awareness about rising anti-Semitism’ (by faking more of it) and also getting a bunch of free goodies from the airline and/or suing them for ‘distress’.

References

(1) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/hoax-confirmed-violence-on-a-vueling

(2) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/hoax-confirmed-free-palestine-on

(3) https://unitedwithisrael.org/zionazi-slur-discovered-on-jetblue-kosher-meal-as-airline-antisemitic-incidents-mount/ also see https://combatantisemitism.org/cam-news/antisemitism-on-board-kosher-meal-marked-with-zionazi-reportedly-served-on-jetblue-flight-amid-rising-airline-hate-incidents/

(4) http://www.torahindex.com/en/inst/institutionsDetail.aspx?index=2&instID=4894 and https://yoshon.com/hechsher-info/