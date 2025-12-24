It is that time of year again and we’ve begun to see the inevitable occurrence of the festive version of the so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in the form of the snow swastika – otherwise known as a swastika drawn in the snow which then proceeds to upset local Red Sea Pedestrians who then try to hunt down whoever did it and if successful (which is rare) it usually ends up being local kids being edgy and meaning nothing by it or a fellow Red Sea Pedestrian doing it to ‘raise awareness about anti-Semitism’ (aka looking for sympathy and/or a financial pay-out) – (1) which has first occurred this year at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada.

Where read Taylor Pace moaning in ‘Guelph Today’ how:

‘It’s not the first time a student has been targeted this month. Just after midnight on Nov. 9, U of G student Daniel Spinner found a swastika traced in the snow on his car parked outside his home. Spinner is the local chapter president of Students Supporting Israel, and the only Jewish person living in his house. “I was just in shock and disbelief,” he said. “It’s sad to say, but at this point I’m almost getting used to it, all the hate I see on campus and all around Canada, to be honest.” “I’m just frustrated, given that a similar, and even worse incident, to be honest, happened on campus to a Jewish student. It doesn’t stop,” he said. He said he wants the Jewish community to “stay strong” and united. “It’s really difficult during this time to be Jewish, but I want people to continue to be proud of their identity, and despite all this hate, just be who they are.” Regarding the on-campus incident, he said he wants the administration to investigate the situation and hold the student responsible.’ (2)

For the record this is the snow swastika referenced: (3)

Now the obvious problem of course is the swastika is backwards and has obviously been done by someone who doesn’t habitually draw swastikas – hence they wouldn’t know it was backwards and frankly looks a bit silly – and that it targeted the jewish president of ‘Students Supporting Israel’ at the University of Guelph and the car was outside his shared house when this happened (not on campus) and he is the only jew living in said house.

All goes to suggest there are only too possible solutions to this so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’.

These are:

A) This was done by Spinner himself then photographed so that he could shriek about ‘anti-Semitism’ and get publicity for himself – maybe he wants a job at B’nai Brith Canada or something? – with the fact that the swastika is backwards, has clearly only just been done in photo provided by Spinner (per force suggesting Spinner himself was responsible) and the location of incident being his shared house (meaning it is unlikely it was say an ‘anti-Zionist student’ [or whatever] at the University of Guelph and more likely it is someone at that house).

B) Spinner made himself so obnoxious by his behaviour and/or attitude within his shared house that one of his non-jewish house mates (badly) drew the swastika on his car in order to get back at him for his attitude/behaviour.

Which of these solutions is accurate I don’t know but on balance – and the available evidence – I would opine that solution A is the most likely.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) For example, see my articles: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/hoax-alert-the-canadian-snow-swastika; https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/hoax-alert-making-shlomo-into-snowman and https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/hoax-alert-adolf-hitler-the-abominable

(2) https://www.guelphtoday.com/local-news/u-of-g-investigating-after-swastika-drawn-on-student-residence-door-11522845

(3) Idem.