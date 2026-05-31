Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Graham R. Knotsea's avatar
Graham R. Knotsea
Jun 1Edited

It's funny how everyone takes it for granted that "Jew" is a slur.

Reply
Share
jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Jun 1

she is right in one thing though: calling a non jew a jew is a grave insult and as such a possible crime...

i do have some trouble seeing in what way writing the word 'jew' on any object could be a hate crime towards the owner of the object.

besides of course the fact that there is no such thing as a hate crime.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture