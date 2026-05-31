On 21st May 2026 a former British Conservative Party aide at the European parliament (1) named Annabelle Sanderson decided to post on Twitter/X that she’d been the ‘victim of an anti-Semitic hate crime’ in the town of Bradford-upon-Avon in Wiltshire.

She posted the following: (2)

Now this seemed a bit odd to me since writing ‘jews’ on the dirty rear end of someone’s car – note the fact that they clearly used a wet finger so as to ‘clean’ the word into the dirt on the car which is odder still for a random stranger - then crossing out the word in the same fashion, while the car was parked in a public place is a decidedly weird thing to do.

Sanderson’s rationale that it was motivated by ‘Conservative Party leaflets’ ‘in the back’ is also almost certainly spurious, because that car – a silver Mercedes – has a significantly tinted back windscreen (you can even see the tint in the photo provided by Sanderson) as well as rear passenger windows so the ‘anti-Semites’ weren’t likely to be able to see her ‘Conservative Party leaflets’ ‘in the back’ at all.

Naturally the local constabulary are investigating this as a so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ – again pointing to the extremely privileged position jewry occupies in contemporary Britain - although since Sanderson professes not to be jewish this seems more than a little odd.

The ‘Wiltshire Times’ reports that:

‘An antisemitic slur daubed on the car of a leading political figure is being treated as a hate crime by police. A Mercedes belonging to Annabelle Sanderson was targeted in Bradford on Avon last week, following a pro-Palestine demonstration in the town. The word ‘Jews’ was written and crossed out on the boot of her car. Wing mirrors were also stolen from the car, which was parked in Wine Street. Wiltshire Police have told her the incident is being treated as a hate crime. Ms Sanderson, who is the deputy chairman of Melksham and Devizes Conservative Association and Wiltshire representative on the Conservative Women’s Organisation, said she suspects Conservative Party literature visible in her car led to the attack. Ms Sanderson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service she suspected the attack was linked to the weekly protests led by Bradford on Avon Friends of Palestine “Bradford on Avon has been witnessing anti-Jewish protests regularly now every Thursday with people waving Palestine flags and calling for the boycott of Jewish goods,” she said. “It is clearly motivating people to be bold in their Jew hatred. “The organisers of the protests probably think they are being kind, but they may well be emboldening people with extreme views,” she added. “I’m not Jewish, but it seems that anyone now linked with supporting Jews is a target. This does not surprise me as it has happened across history.” Bradford on Avon Friends of Palestine, who organise the weekly protests in the town, have been approached for comment.’ (3)

The interesting thing about this is when you dig into the details of it; Sanderson doesn’t mention in her Twitter/X post that she also lost both wing mirrors nor that it occurred on Wine Street in Bradford-upon-Avon, which for the record is a tiny residential street and is located in the suburbs of the town here:

The street itself is extremely narrow and difficult to drive especially if someone has parked badly (accidentally or deliberately) as we can see on Google Maps:

As well as in this further example:

What I am getting at here is if Sanderson parked her silver Mercedes – which are generally larger/wider than average cars – on Wine Street badly then she would have likely blocked or severely impinged other motorists from getting through and as a result of her bad parking someone has accidentally (or deliberately) knocked one wing mirror off then out of something like road rage booted/snapped the other one off too for good measure.

Sanderson has then come back to the damage at some point and has decided to make political and social capital out of it for whatever reason and has drawn ‘jews’ – notice the capitalization on her car (odd for an ‘anti-Semite’ to do) - on the back of her own car with a wet finger and crossed it out ‘indicating violent intent’ then blamed it on ‘Conservative Party leaflets’ ‘in the back’ that no one could see through her tinted car windows.

Further evidence in support of this theory can easily be found on Sanderson’s social media since the week before this occurred, she was posting the following (on 19th May 2026 two days before the ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ allegedly happened): (4)

While on 10th May 2026 - 11 days before she became the ‘victim’ of said ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ - Sanderson published the following reel on Instagram: (5)

What I am getting at here is that Sanderson is posing as if she has no clue about ‘why anyone would target her’ and stating how she is just a normal ‘non-jewish person who has now been targeted by anti-Semites out of the blue’ when she was obsessively posting about ‘anti-Semitism’ and ‘standing up for the jewish community’ for at least two weeks before said alleged ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’.

It sounds rather like Sanderson has either vandalised her own car or has tried to turn the result of another person’s rage – possibly due to her poor parking on Wine Street – into an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ that she can use to both get her car insurance to pay out quicker and/or to turn into political and social capital that she can use to – for example – push to get herself selected the local candidate to be a Conservative MP.

We’ll see, but regardless this is clearly yet another ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax.

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References

(1) https://www.linkedin.com/in/annabelle-sanderson-627bb810b/; also https://www.melkshamanddevizesconservatives.org.uk/people/annabelle-sanderson

(2) https://x.com/WiltsAnnabelle/status/2057512777049149547

(3) https://www.wiltshiretimes.co.uk/news/26138604.antisemitic-slur-torys-car-investigated-hate-crime/

(4) https://x.com/WiltsAnnabelle/status/2056812217673110020

(5) https://www.instagram.com/plantagenet_girl/reel/DYKK6C-ARYe/