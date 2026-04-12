According to a 14th March 2026 article by Dustin Dorsey at ABC News there has been a so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ on San Jose State University’s campus between 11th-12th March 2026.

We read how:

‘Racist graffiti at San Jose State has the Jewish community on campus on high alert, after the messages scrawled on building walls this week called for the “eradication of Jews.” The graffiti threatened the eradication of Jews on campus on March 11 and 12, along with the phrases “make Osama proud,” “avoid SJSU 4 Muslims” and “Kill all Jews”. “What we’ve seen on this campus this week was words, not physical violence,” SJSU Jewish Faculty and Staff Assoc. President Philip Heller said. “We have seen physical violence in the past and my concern is that we’ll see more.” University police say they are investigating, but Heller says the fear is still real - especially for students.’ (1)

The problem is that it appears that the jews at San Jose State University have been guilty once again of misquoting the ‘anti-Semitism’ with the photographic example being given as: (2)

Now clearly this graffiti – which looks like it was rather bizarrely done with a ballpoint pen/biro – states:

‘3/11 & 3/12 are the Jew eradication days’

What this means precisely is anyone’s guess: it could mean ‘kill jews’ but could also mean ‘drive jews off of campus’ – since ‘eradicate’ doesn’t simply equate ‘kill’ or ‘murder’ – and it may well just be some kind of trolling given that what is only mentioned by Dorsey towards the end of the article is that:

‘Along with threats of violence, there were words targeting Chinese, Muslim and Jewish students.’ (3)

Put another way: these are either random nationalist scrawlings on the walls – possible but it seems unlikely – or they are someone try to ape what they think a nationalist would write which is also indicated by some of the other quoted scribbled graffiti like ‘Make Osama Proud’ and ‘avoid SJSU 4 Muslims’ which is clearly not nationalist graffiti at al but rather seemingly pro-Islamic.

This is odd precisely we’ve got the graffiti suggesting two different and contradictory origins: anti-jewish anti-Islamic racial nationalism and radical Islamist anti-Zionism.

This per force suggests that the origin of the graffiti is in fact neither of these and probably the ostensible common target of both: the jews.

Thus, while we don’t have much actual evidence, we can reasonably suggest that the likeliest origin for this ‘anti-jewish graffiti’ is in fact the jewish community itself.

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References

(1) https://abc7news.com/post/san-jose-state-investigating-graffiti-found-campus-calling-eradication-jews/18711774/

(2) Idem.

(3) Idem.