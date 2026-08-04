On 29th July 2026 ‘All Israel News’ reported a rather bizarre crime in Paris where the Torah scrolls in the ceremonial ark in the Grand Synagogue of Levallois by burglars.

They write how:

‘The Jewish Community Protection Service (SPCJ) in Paris reported on Monday that thieves had broken into the Grand Synagogue of Levallois (ACCIL), located on the outskirts of Paris, overnight Sunday and had stolen 12 Torah scrolls. Rabbi Chalom Lellouche discovered the break-in early Monday morning when he arrived at the synagogue to prepare for a Bar Mitzvah ceremony. He immediately notified the SPCJ, which carried out an initial assessment before informing police and determining what had been taken. Investigators noted that the theft appeared to be targeted. The perpetrators took only the Torah scrolls and left behind other items inside the synagogue that could potentially have had financial value. Police said the thieves appeared to have acted professionally, demonstrating knowledge of the synagogue’s security measures and carrying out the operation quickly. City Mayor Agnes Pottier-Dumas was notified of the incident and issued a statement. “It was with shock and anger that I learned this morning that the Jewish community of Levallois had been struck at what is most sacred and precious to it. Whatever the motives of those who committed this sacrilegious act, which has profoundly shaken the Jewish community to its core, the antisemitic nature of this despicable crime must be denounced.” “We also hope that these sacred scrolls, whose value is beyond measure, can be recovered,” she added. “And for those who believe, we stand united in prayer with the Jewish community, [which was] wounded by this heinous act.” Rabbi Lellouche and Philippe Cohen, president of the ACCIL, a Jewish community association connected to the Grand Synagogue, released a video. “It was clearly a criminal act, but also an antisemitic one. This is a spiritual trauma for all the Jewish community of France and, indeed, across the world.”’ (1)

Now clearly this theft occurred – as in the ‘All Israel News’ news segment they relate how they have a photographic still of the Torah scrolls being loaded by the burglars into a nondescript white van and produce said photographic still during their television report.

Typically, this is being widely claimed – based on the unsupported claims of Rabbi Chalom Lellouche and Philippe Cohen mind you – by jews around the world as an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’, (2) but this appears to be based solely on the claim that because only Torah scrolls were stolen and other – easier to dispose of and more financially valuable – items were available and not removed therefore the crime must ipso facto be ‘motivated by anti-Semitism’.

The problem is of course that we don’t know why the Torah scrolls were taken.

All that we do know is that:

A) The thieves clearly knew the floorplan of the synagogue before they arrived, which requires substantial pre-operation intelligence gathering and in turn likely means one or more of the thieves attended the synagogue at least once and were sufficiently well-versed in jewish ritual observance (or sufficiently jewish in appearance) not to stand out in any way, shape or form.

B) The thieves knew the security measures in place the synagogue extremely well suggesting they had extensive knowledge of the community and the synagogue beforehand.

C) The one photographic still from the security camera video of the thieves loading the Torah scrolls into the nondescript white van shows one of the thieves looking rather like Philippe Cohen (complete with a well-kept beard).

For the record this is the still from the video: (3)

The image of the thieves is blown up here a bit so you can see them better:

Now based on C I am not per se suggesting that Cohen was himself one of the thieves – we don’t have evidence to suggest that – but rather the thieves looked distinctly jewish and thus could easily pass for being jewish. The simplistic way this could be true is if the thieves were themselves jewish.

This makes a lot more sense than the ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ theory because what anti-Semite is going to only steal Torah scrolls that aren’t particularly valuable in and of themselves when they could steal other easier to dispose of (and more valuable) items as ‘All Israel News’ relates?

If an anti-Semite is going to break into a synagogue and is interested in the Torah scrolls surely their main interest would be to desecrate them which would likely mean tearing them into pieces, throwing them on the ground and say urinating on them. Not stealing them in a targeted burglary where they were carefully removed and stood upright in a van to ensure they didn’t get damaged (Torah scrolls are always stored upright).

What ‘anti-Semite’ does that?

None I can think of, but a jew who is stealing them for one reason or another (insurance fraud, sectarian rivalry, dislike of Judaism etc) is going to do that which would in turn neatly explain why the thieves had such excellent intelligence and a good working knowledge of the synagogue, because they were able to carefully scout out the synagogue without anything appearing to be wrong or standing out as they were themselves jews so they fitted right in.

Ergo this is likely yet another ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax.

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References

(1) https://allisraelnews.com/12-torah-scrolls-stolen-from-synagogue-near-paris-in-suspected-antisemitic-attack

(2) For example, see: https://worldisraelnews.com/over-12-torah-scrolls-stolen-from-paris-suburb-synagogue/

(3) https://allisraelnews.com/12-torah-scrolls-stolen-from-synagogue-near-paris-in-suspected-antisemitic-attack