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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Aug 4

any and all 'anti-semitic' crimes of this sort must be deemed false flag operations unless the opposite it proven beyond doubt.

insurance fraud would indeed be a distinct possibility although i expect that to be not the main motive but just a welcomed side effect..

the larry silverstein effect...

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John Smith's avatar
John Smith
Aug 5

The moment I read the details I knew it had to be an inside job. Clearly someone trying to instil fear in the jewish community would have vandalised the building and ritual items. There would be no point in stealing the scrolls, and only the scrolls.

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