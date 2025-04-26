According to the ‘Toronto Sun’ columnist Joe Warmington there has been yet another so-called ‘series of anti-Semitic hate crimes’ against a jewish-owned coffee shop called ‘Goldstruck Coffee’ over the last year.

He uses the fact this business has allegedly been ‘attacked three times in the last year’ – he means burgled/robbed not ‘attacked because it is jewish-owned’ but he’s rather absurdly trying to fudge the one into the other – to decry the dire state of cost of living and cost of doing business in Canada.

To wit:

‘Only in Toronto would you see city councillors considering a 24% wage increase while a Jewish-run coffee shop has been attacked three times in one year. When you can’t keep the public you serve safe, maybe those charged with that duty and pulling down serious taxpayer money should get a 24% decrease in pay. Or maybe if they do end up getting $33,000 annual increases that, if passed, would push council pay from $137,537.40 to $170,588.60, they can all chip in for the Goldstruck Coffee shop’s broken-window fund. But, warning, it’s starting to add up. And these victimized businesses are not getting raises. “Twice in one week” and “three times this year” the Richmond St. cafe has been either smashed or broken into, its owners said. The owners posted to Instagram “overnight our coffee shop was targeted again” as “we had just finished repairs from last weekend’s attack.”’ (1)

Now you could be forgiven for asking the obvious question of what does this have to do with jews and/or ‘anti-Semitism’ in Toronto other than a jewish-owned coffee shop in the city has been burgled/stolen from three times in the last year?

Warmington responds by basically claiming that he thinks the culprits ‘might be anti-Semites’ for no reason other than… well… he doesn’t like ‘anti-Semites’ and he thinks that anyone who criticises Israel is an ‘anti-Semite’.

Thus, he fatuously writes that:

‘There is at least one councillor earning his money and that is James Pasternak. Since Oct. 7, he has seen his city and ward became a warzone of attacks on Jewish people, homes, schools and businesses. “The escalating violence against Jewish businesses and institutions demonstrates a complete societal failure in addressing the hateful mobs on our streets and those they incite,” he told the Toronto Sun on Tuesday. “Toronto is heading toward the abyss. It is crucial that law enforcement, the judicial system and bylaw enforcement do their jobs to keep everyone safe.” Even if they do, the courts don’t take these kinds of crimes seriously. Toronto Police are investigating the latest cafe attack.’ (2)

In other words: there is no evidence that these burglaries/thefts targeting Goldstruck Coffee are in any way related to the fact that it owned by jews and the Toronto police are treating it as a run-of-the-mill criminal case rather than a so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’.

Thus, there is no reason – or basis - to claim – whatever Warmington wants to think and would have any particularly gullible readers of his believe – that this is an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ at all!

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/warmington-jewish-bizs-window-smashed-again-as-city-councillors-consider-pay-bump

(2) Ibid.