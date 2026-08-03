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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Aug 4

whenever, in a time of economic decline, a, well insured, hospitality business goes up in flames in the middle of the night the first suspects of arson are the owners of the business and the owner of the premises..

if the owner of the business or the owner of the premises is a jew who claims antisemitism was the background that suspicion becomes evidence on its own unless some other arsonist can be identified.

anti semitism is the perfect alibi for the crimes of the jews...

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Hannoshobazz NEOLMECH's avatar
Hannoshobazz NEOLMECH
Aug 4Edited

It was a JEWANDERTHAL Insurance job. 😉

Didn't you watch 'THE IRISHMAN' film ??? 🤔

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