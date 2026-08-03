On 1st August a ‘popular kosher restaurant’ in Montreal, Canada named Nöam was burnt to the ground in what Canadian police believe was potentially an arson attack.

Predictably enough the entire jewish and pro-Israel commentariat as well as Canada’s bought and paid for politicos seem to have instantaneously developed telepathy and ‘know this was an anti-Semitic hate crime’ before Montreal’s fire department and police do.

As Stewart Lewis writes in the ‘National Post’:

‘A Montreal kosher restaurant has been destroyed in what a local MP calls an apparent arson attack. MP Anthony Housefather says the fire at Nöam Restaurant “must be investigated as a hate crime.” Housefather told National Post that the arson is “a horrific tragedy” for the owners who had invested heavily in the restaurant, as well as the local community and everyone who were regular patrons. Police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron told the Montreal Gazette that someone was seen leaving the premises shortly after the fire began and the case has been transferred to the arson squad. Firefighters were called to the blaze around 3:15 a.m., according to Bergeron. The building, which housed Nöam, which was a kosher restaurant serving Mediterranean, Italian and international dishes, sustained major damage before firefighters brought it under control. Bergeron said investigators have yet to establish a motive. The fire was captured in video posted to X by Montreal resident and senior fellow at the Tel Aviv Institute, Hen Mazzig. He wrote that police “are investigating a possible suspect seen walking away from the scene. We can’t say for sure the motive was antisemitic yet, but the signs certainly suggest it.” Earlier Saturday, Montreal newspaper columnist and city councillor Mike Cohen reported on X “(w)hat can only be described as a major hate crime” at the popular Montreal kosher restaurant. It has “been burnt the ground,” Cohen said. His report was reposted on X by Montreal MP and parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Emergency Management, Anthony Housefather. Housefather wrote in a Saturday morning X post that he is “absolutely disgusted to see what appears to be an arson attack on a local kosher restaurant overnight. This attack on a Jewish own business must be investigated as a hate crime & those involved in this criminal act must be caught & prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Cohen also posted his report on Instagram . “Arson is a crime. Antisemitism is a hate crime,” Montreal city councillor Leslie Roberts posted on X Saturday morning. The restaurant is open every night except Friday and on Sunday for brunch, according to The Montrealer . “There are only 60 seats and reservations are strongly recommended,” it said in a recent report. This Israeli consulate in Montreal wrote in a Saturday post on X that it is “following with a great concern the events of last night and the arson of a Kosher restaurant in Côte-des-Neiges. A direct attack on a Jewish owned business. We call the authorities for a quick and serious investigation, and prosecution of those responsible.” Quebec Senator Leo Housakos wrote on X early Saturday afternoon about the arson as “deeply disturbing. While the investigation is ongoing, it’s no wonder so many Jews feel increasingly unsafe in the very city they helped build. Antisemitism has indeed found a home in Canada.” Federal minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Official Languages, Marc Miller also called for “this disgraceful act will be properly investigated as a hate crime” in an X post on Saturday afternoon.’ (1)

Now my favourite bit of suddenly developed telepathy is Hen Mazzig’s in large part because being a bit more sensible than most Red Sea Pedestrians; he has left himself a bit of an out by claiming that only the ‘signs’ – whatever they are – ‘point to it being motivated by anti-Semitism’ with the ‘signs’ presumably being the dregs of the tea leaves in Mazzig’s cup.

The problem with all these histrionics from jews and their Shabbos goyim is perhaps obvious: no one knows if it is arson or not. The fire department and police think it might be given that someone walked out of the restaurant at circa 3.15 a.m. local time shortly before it went up in flames in fairly spectacular fashion (which in itself suggests an accelerant was likely used and ergo that it was arson), but that is about the extent of it.

The simplistic (and frankly stupid) equation of ‘arson at jewish restaurant = anti-Semitic hate crime’ – most clearly exhibited by Mike Cohen’s comments quoted above - is just ridiculous as while it is one possible solution it is an unlikely one especially without anti-jewish graffiti or something like that to suggest as such and even then, there is a strong possibility – even a strong probability – that this is yet another case of ‘jewish lighting’ (2) and the perpetrators are in fact the jewish proprietors of Nöam and/or the owner of the building (two different sets of jews). (3)

An obvious example and comparison to the incident at Nöam is that at the similarly jewish-owned and run BerMax Caffe in Winnipeg in 2019 where the ultra-Orthodox owner Maxim Berent and his family faked a series of ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’ as well as a robbery in order to defraud his insurers and subsequently fled to Los Angeles when it became clear that the Canadian police were on to him. (4)

The reason for this comparison is rather simple in that the restaurant trade in Montreal is in bad shape with numerous closures and reports of many restaurants and eateries being in financial distress (or having to make substantial changes/cuts in order to survive) due to the broader decline of the Canadian economy and greatly decreased disposal income among Canadian consumers in general (5) (a trend that also holds true in North America, Europe and Oceania more generally).

The fact that Nöam is a classic boutique restaurant with only sixty seats (so likely between 10-20 covers/tables), limited opening hours (it didn’t open at all on Shabbos) and a niche menu catering primarily to jewish diners (6) suggests that it has almost certainly been affected by this trend among restaurants in Montreal and likely is also on the verge of closure and/or bankruptcy.

Given this plausible scenario – which remember is based on facts not suddenly developed telepathy - it is not surprising that such an incident would have occurred as the building would be difficult for the owner - Howard Szalavetz - to get a new viable tenant for (7) and/or the proprietors of Nöam - Meir Azerad and Ynon Cohen - would have no money to pay their creditors and/or to get their seed money out of the business unless they had a major incident which would force their insurers to cough up hundreds of thousands of dollars.

This would then make perfect sense as to why someone was seen leaving Nöam shortly before the fire but yet there seems to be no evidence or witnesses to a break in.

Ergo this is likely another case of jewish lightning striking in Canada and jews throwing the blame onto ‘evil anti-Semites’ who oppose their influence in the country such as the Second Sons as well as the Dominion Society.

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References

(1) https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/popular-kosher-restaurant-in-montreal-destroyed-in-apparent-arson-attack/ar-AA29cRu9?ocid=BingNewsSerp

(2) On this term and its history see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-origins-and-reality-of-jewish

(3) https://themontrealeronline.com/2025/02/upstart-noam-restaurant-has-gained-a-loyal-following-on-decarie/

(4) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/hoax-confirmed-weirdness-in-winnipeg

(5) https://aurevon.ca/blog/why-are-montreal-restaurants-closing-in-2026-three-reasons

(6) https://themontrealeronline.com/2025/02/upstart-noam-restaurant-has-gained-a-loyal-following-on-decarie/

(7) Implied in Idem.