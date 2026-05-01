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Michael Lynch's avatar
Michael Lynch
21h

Excellent and completely relevant to the conversation and the argument. I felt that the parody cartoon was well done, fair and accurate. Of course, that would make me "anti-Semitic" . . . . .

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Billy Thistle's avatar
Billy Thistle
1dEdited

This parody of Bosch's Ship of Fools is well-rendered painting, keeping key parts of the original, yet bringing the symbolism up to date. Instead of the central figures being a nun playing a lute and singing to a big-nosed monk, we get Trump serenading big-nosed Netanyahu. One assumes Bosch didn't intend an anti-Semitic slur w/ his graphic physiognomy. Or did he? https://artprintsiam.com/42916-large_default/ship-of-fools-painting.jpg

Here a new wave/80s musical version on the same theme. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B2nCugGQZO0

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