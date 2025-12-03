When you routinely read the so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ incidents that are regularly covered by jewish media outlets as well as more occasionally by the mainstream media – jewish-owned and operated or otherwise – you begin to notice that they tend to fall into three general categories:

1) Homeless/drug-user/drunk/mentally ill person (or people) ‘attack(s)’ jews – usually these are either drunken/drugged up brawls and/or actual/attempted muggings – or vandalise jewish property in some way (often disused or isolated jewish communal graveyards).

2) Anti-Zionist political protest that is claimed to be ‘anti-Semitic’ but in truth is no more ‘anti-Semitic’ than political criticism of policy in the United States is necessarily ‘anti-Christian’ and/or ‘anti-White’.

3) Unattributed vandalism of jewish buildings – such as smashed synagogue windows and non-political graffiti on jewish communal centres – that is assumed to be ‘anti-Semitic’ because of the buildings.

The narrative of a ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ incident on 7th October 2025 outside of Beit Chabad South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida is as follows:

‘A man with a lengthy arrest record is facing an aggravated assault charge after police say he pointed what appeared to be a gun at a rabbi outside a Miami Beach synagogue Tuesday afternoon. Miami Beach police arrested Christopher Martinez, who facing one count of aggravated assault with a firearm/prejudice, according to jail records. An arrest report states that the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near 12th Street and Alton Road, in front of a Jewish synagogue. Police said Martinez, who is listed as homeless in the report, walked toward the victim, a rabbi standing outside the synagogue, while yelling erratically before pointing what looked like a silver pistol and mumbling the words “murder” and “Jew.” They said the rabbi feared for his life before Martinez lowered the weapon and walked away.’ (1)

A jewish journalist named Joseph Feldman writing for ‘VIN News’ dishonestly turns Martinez mumbling the words ‘murder’ and ‘jew’ into Martinez mythically ‘screaming anti-Semitic slurs’. (2)

But Feldman also adds some vital context to the narrative that isn’t found in the ‘CrownHeights.info’ and ‘Local 10’ article writing that:

‘Martinez was arrested moments later while trying to board a bus. Officers discovered the weapon was actually a butane lighter designed to resemble a handgun. “This was another act filled with hate,” said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Officer Christopher Bess, noting that the incident happened on a busy street and comes nearly two years after the October 7 attacks in Israel. During his bond hearing, Judge Mindy S. Glazer remarked, “His fake pistol looked like a real pistol, and he threatened to kill the rabbi.” Martinez faces aggravated assault with a firearm with prejudice, a hate crime enhancement. His bond was set at $25,000, and he has been ordered to stay away from the synagogue and its rabbi. Police also revealed Martinez’s extensive criminal history. According to Miami Beach Police Sgt. Melissa Rodriguez, he has been arrested more than 80 times. Earlier this year, he was accused of damaging a smoke shop while armed with a knife and faced multiple charges, including aggravated assault. The rabbi was described as “very shaken” by the incident. He did not provide a statement as he is currently observing the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.’ (3)

So, in summary Martinez approached the rabbi and waved a silver pistol-shaped lighter at the rabbi while mumbling the words ‘murder’ and ‘jew’ and then also randomly shuffled off on his own accord and was arrested boarding a bus by Miami Beach police. We also know that Martinez has a long criminal history – with more than eighty arrests - including attacking a tobacconist’s shop with a knife earlier this year (2025).

In essence Martinez probably intended to mug the rabbi for money, and his likely mental illness and addictions drove this behaviour as well as how… well… pathetic it was; he was mumbling relatively incoherently and waving a gun-shaped lighter then lost interest when he didn’t immediately get some money or the appropriation reaction from the rabbi.

However because he tried to mug a jew and vaguely threatened that jew; Martinez has been charged with an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ when in truth he doesn’t seem to have been motivated by ‘anti-Semitism’ at all but rather identified an ultra-Orthodox jew – we may infer this because the rabbi had just attended a service at a Lubavitch Chabad synagogue (one of many different synagogues in the area) – who was visibly jewish and mentioned as such in his mumbling.

This is a good example of what I call jewish privilege in that because Martinez threatened a jew; the jew is believed absolutely and Martinez is prosecuted as an ‘anti-Semite’ where-as had Martinez threatened an American and said ‘murder’ and ‘White’ then he would have either been released or been prosecuted without the ‘hate crime’ element.

As Carl Schmitt would put it: jews are the exception so therefore jews are the protected class of society that laws are applied differently to than to the rest of the population thus we don’t live in a democracy but rather a judeocracy (lit. ‘government by jews’).

