According to the ‘New York Post’ there has been resolution to the alleged ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ where a brick with a swastika and the word ‘Nazi’ painted on it was left on a Tesla Cybertruck in Brooklyn.

To wit:

‘The Brooklyn woman accused of leaving a brick scrawled with a swastika and the word “Nazi” on a parked Tesla is a super-woke family therapist who was involved in criminal justice diversion programs — and blamed Elon Musk for her heinous actions as she was taken into custody.

Natasha Cohen was released on her own recognizance following her arraignment on hate-crime charges Saturday night, according to prosecutors.

Cohen, 46, has a private practice, working with children, adolescents and their families for more than two decades.

She has advanced training in maternal mental health, according to an online profile, and currently sells different therapy worksheets and resources online for parents of children with ADHD, body dysmorphia issues, and anxiety.

In 2015, she also helped young offenders as part of the Kings County Re-Entry Task Force, working in tandem with the Bureau of Youth Diversion and Initiatives to keep criminals out of prison.

Several of Cohen’s social media posts are critical of President Trump. Recently, she posted a meme claiming President’s Day was canceled “until we get a real one.” The day after Trump’s victory, she posted a photo of a memorial candle.

Cops have alleged Cohen not only left the brick on the windshield of a Cybertruck parked on Ditmas Avenue, in what is largely a Jewish neighborhood, but she also dumped a bag of trash on the car.

Surveillance cameras caught Cohen in the act, police said.’ (1)