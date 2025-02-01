And in yet one more weird ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax; we have spray-painted swastikas in Brooklyn, New York in a park named after a jewish pop star called Adam Yauch.

I quote the facts from the ‘Digital Music News’ article on the subject from 19th November.

To wit:

‘It’s the version of ‘Trump America’ people are fearing the most. Now, a spate of hate crimes following the election of Donald Trump is spilling into the anti-Semitic. Just last night, residents of Brooklyn Heights were shocked to find two swastikas and a ‘Go Trump’ message defacing Adam Yauch Park. Adam Yauch, aka ‘MCA’, was a member of the Beastie Boys who passed away in 2012. The park was named after Yauch following his passing. Yauch was Jewish, and cut from the cloth of a very Jewish New York family and culture. Indeed, he’s one of the most prominent Jewish musicians of the past thirty years. That makes the presence of swastikas a virulently anti-Semitic act, with a prominent member of the Jewish community singled out.’ (1)

Now, as I am sure seasoned jew watchers will have immediately picked up, there is already an issue in this account of the affair. This is that the target was a park named after a secular jewish musician, but the act of vandalism was performed on Shabbos (the night of 18th/19th November) in a heavily ultra-Orthodox jewish area: Brooklyn Heights.

The vandals clearly knew the jewish ritual cycle and also just so happened to attack park less than fifty metres from the Brooklyn Heights Jewish Academy. So why attack the park rather than the jewish academy next door?

Perhaps so as not to actually damage jewish property?

This is an even likelier explanation when we note that the so-called ‘neo-Nazis’ vandals managed to get one of the swastikas the wrong way around.

What kind of ‘neo-Nazi’ does that?

They don’t, but a jew bent on trying to whip up fears of a ‘new Holocaust’ might very well because they simply don’t know any better and the symbol itself means nothing to them.

So, who is more likely to have been the ‘anti-Semitic vandal’: some neo-Nazi or a jew?

Simply put: the jew.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) http://www.digitalmusicnews.com/2016/11/19/adam-yauch-park-brooklyn-trump-swastikas/