About a week or so ago we were treated to screeching from the jewish community about how at Scarsdale High School in the town of Scarsdale in New York; fliers advertising a pro-Israel event at the school were taken off notice boards and dumped into the school’s urinals and promptly urinated on by students.

Naturally jews were absolutely frothing at the mouth at the ‘disrespect’ towards the jewish community this suggests despite constantly claiming they have no ‘dual loyalty to Israel’ and ‘put America First’.

ABC’s local affiliate ‘News 7’ writes that:

‘Tensions are mounting in the Scarsdale school community after a troubling incident at the high school ignited outrage, concern, and renewed calls for accountability. What began as a student effort to promote a cultural event quickly escalated into a situation many are calling deeply disturbing. Parents are demanding answers and students are seeking reassurance. School district leaders say changes are on the way. A flyer for an event celebrating the 78th Independence Day of Israel was put in a Scarsdale high school urinal. The flyer was circulated by the student-run Israeli culture club that welcomes all students. The picture of the flyer in the urinal was reposted by the daughter of the president of the school board and added, “keep up the good work.” “I was in the bathroom while the fliers were being put in the urinals and I saw who did it and as an ally of the Jewish community, I’m just extremely disappointed,” a student said. “At least for kids who did it, suspension or if not, completely kicking them out of school. This is a hate crime,” another student said. The Scarsdale school superintendent called the actions “unacceptable antisemitic conduct.” He said there’s an investigation and that there will be disciplinary action against the students responsible. There is a petition in Scarsdale that strongly condemns the antisemitic incident at Scarsdale High School that more than 700 parents have now signed. It calls for the resignation of any school board member whose family is directly connected, meaning the School Board President. The School Board President James Dugan said, “ I condemn that conduct as I do any conduct that condones antisemitism or otherwise targets any religion, ethnicity, race or nationality. As a parent I will focus on healing my family.” The daughter of the school board president said in a statement to the NY Post that her post was ‘offensive and inappropriate,’ and took it down. The school principal also condemned the vandalism of the flyers, and confirmed an investigation and that disciplinary action will happen. “We have heard concerns the unlabeled map in the flyer seems to include disputed territories as part of the state of Israel,” Kenneth Bonamo said. I asked the students what they would say to the kids who ripped down the flyers and put them in the urinal. “I think you should know that their actions are absolutely disgusting and you should feel ashamed of themselves,” a student said to the students who put the flier there.’ (1)

For the record this is the result of what happened: (2)

Now this clearly demonstrates that Scarsdale High School students are happily having no truck with pro-Israel propaganda as well as pro-jewish claims in general – ironically Scarsdale High School is 25-30 percent jewish (3) so an anti-Zionist jew could well have been responsible although given the kerfuffle from the jews this seems unlikely – since students – including the daughter of the head of the school board – reposted and support this action.

Naturally jews went apoplectic screeching about ‘anti-Semitism’ and demanding the head of the school board be delivered to them on a platter – like Salome demanded the head of John the Baptist be delivered to her by Herod Antipas circa 30 A.D. and it was duly provided – when in truth had this been a pro-White flier – for example – we’d have heard nothing about it and if something was said in the media it’d be focused on how ‘brave’ the students were for ‘combating hate’ wherever they found it.

In essence taking the pro-Israel posters down and putting them in communal school urinals is not ipso facto ‘anti-Semitism’ in any way, shape or form but rather a form of anti-Zionist political protest against the Israeli state. So therefore, they are not ipso facto an example of an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ either.

It does however nicely illustrate that jews are loyal to Israel not their host nations and as such they should be treated as the racial fifth column that they are as well as that Generation A is turning rather beautifully into Generation Auschwitz.

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References

(1) https://abc7ny.com/post/westchester-high-school-fire-israeli-culture-club-flyer-found-urinal/18928241/; also see: https://www.jta.org/2026/04/21/united-states/israeli-culture-club-flyers-ended-up-in-a-urinal-now-the-school-board-president-is-facing-calls-to-resign

(2) https://www.instagram.com/p/DXPcZzajq1E/

(3) Idem.