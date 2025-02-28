My subscriber ‘M H’ has pointed out another so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ to me that recently occurred in the city of Norwich, Connecticut.

To Matt Graehn of the ‘Norwich Bulletin’:

‘Norwich residents woke up to a hateful sight Friday morning. Four swastikas were spraypainted along the Salem Turnpike Friday morning. They were painted in the overnight hours and first reported around 6:30 a.m. The Norwich Department of Public Works moved quickly to cover them up, Norwich Police Department Detective Division Lieutenant Kyle Besse said. “This type of vandalism is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of our community,” he stated in a press release. While the press release from the Norwich Police did not specify the nature of the vandalism, the swastikas were found by the intersection of Old Salem Road and Salem Turnpike; on the I-395 overpass; underneath the overpass; and on the cliff face by the Goodwill, Besse told The Bulletin. As of Friday afternoon, Norwich officers from the Patrol and Detective Divisions are combing through surveillance footage from nearby businesses, Besse said. “We’re going to work diligently to identify the person or persons who are responsible for this, and prosecute them accordingly,” he said.’ (1)

Now the graffiti actually looked like this:

As well as: (2)

Despite the shrieking that this is an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ and an attempt to ‘promote Nazi values’ by jews and assorted other non-American ‘local community leaders’. If we look at the symbology and wording used it is clearly meant to portray the message of ‘Donald Trump is a Nazi’ as a negative – not a positive – thing.

So, in essence what is happening here is a bunch of jews getting upset over anti-Trump graffiti not because it is ‘anti-Semitic’ in any way, shape or form, but because it used a swastika as its central motif.

Yes: it is that crazy.

References

(1) https://www.norwichbulletin.com/story/news/local/2025/02/21/swastikas-spraypainted-along-salem-turnpike-in-norwich-vandalism-norwich-police-respond/79443599007/

(2) Taken from: https://www.wfsb.com/2025/02/21/spraypainted-swastikas-found-norwich/