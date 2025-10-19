In early October 2025 another incident occurred in Canada – this time in London, Ontario – that is being styled an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ by the local jewish population.

As CBC reports:

‘A brick was thrown through the window of a synagogue on London’s Adelaide Street North, police say. The incident happened sometime late Oct. 6 or early Oct. 7. Alcohol and money from a charity box were stolen, police say. “While at this time there is nothing to indicate that the break-in was hate-motivated, the investigation has been reassigned to the street crime unit and is being reviewed by the hate crime unit,” a police spokesperson said. London police’s Street Crime Unit is investigating, and the incident is also being reviewed by the Hate Crime Unit.’ (1)

I am pretty sure the synagogue concerned is Congregation Beth Tefilah on London’s Adelaide Street North since the other synagogue just down the road and on the same street - Congregation Or Shalom – appears to be reform while Congregation Beth Tefilah is orthodox and the CBC article specifies it is an orthodox synagogue.

Anyway we can see by just CBC’s commentary alone that this clearly just an ordinary bit of burglary; there was – and is – no indication whatsoever that this is an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ whatsoever as the thieves just stole the synagogue’s charity box - I am slightly surprised it had any money in it at all but anyway - and alcohol supply – the alcohol stolen is almost certainly kosher wine which is blessed to sanctify Shabbat (Kiddush) and then drunk every week – and didn’t do anything else; thus suggesting there was no ‘anti-Semitic’ motive whatsoever.

The fact that the London’s police are investigating it as a potential ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ – even though they clearly state they don’t think (and that there is no evidence) that it is – tells us that jewish community have been shrieking that it was an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ and demonstrates both jewish influence in London, Ontario as well as the almost insane level of narcissistic paranoia jews have.

References

(1) https://www.cbc.ca/lite/story/9.6931576