In an addendum to the article from Aaron Bandler for the ‘Jewish News Syndicate’ concerning yet another fake ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in the city of Seattle, Washington. (1) I noticed that he had briefly commented on another incident of this kind.

He writes that:

‘Regina Sassoon Friedland, regional director of the American Jewish Committee’s Seattle office, told JNS that “there has been an increase in incidents.” “There was a visibly Jewish teenager who was beaten up on his way to synagogue over Sukkot,” she said. She added that the teen’s family doesn’t want any publicity over it.’ (2)

Now there isn’t any additional detail here, but there is enough to see that what appears to have happened is a ‘visibly jewish’ (usually ultra-Orthodox) teenager went to a synagogue on the festival of Sukkot and ‘got beaten up’.

There is nothing more than that and while Sassoon Friedland has automatically claimed it was an ‘act of anti-Semitism’; there is no indication it is anything of the kind nor any kind of context provided. The truth – as it usually the case – is that the simplest solution is probably the right one and in this case; the jewish teenager probably just got robbed – or subjected to an attempted robbery – while walking to the synagogue.

That’s it; no need for vague claims of ‘anti-Semitism’ or how this is an ‘unreported anti-Semitic hate crime’ as it is just a jew who was (allegedly) the victim of a crime.

