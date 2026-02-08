According to ‘SwissInfo’ there has been an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in Switzerland’s largest city – often mistaken for its capital – Zurich.

They report that:

‘The attack occurred at around 8:15pm in the city’s 3rd district, the Zurich municipal police said on Tuesday. Many Orthodox Jews live there. The 40-year-old assailant, a Kosovar national, attacked the 26-year-old man directly on a pavement, without prior interaction. He punched him before several people came to the victim’s aid and overpowered the attacker. They held the man until the police arrived. The assailant made insulting and anti-Semitic remarks, also in the presence of police officers. The man has no fixed address in Switzerland. He is known to the police for unrelated offences, the police told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS. He was handed over to the Zurich public prosecutor’s office after an initial police interrogation. The victim suffered scratches to his neck and other parts of his body, according to the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities. He is in a state of shock. “This incident is part of a series of anti-Semitic attacks that have increased sharply in Switzerland since October 2023. Jewish people have become targets of insults and physical violence simply because of their appearance and their Jewish identity,” the federation wrote.’ (1)

Now the reference to the perpetrator being a ‘Kosovar national’ means that the perpetrator was from Kosovo and as such is likely Albanian and we also learn that he is homeless as well a known petty criminal (‘known to the police for unrelated offences’).

In other words: the Albanian is simply a homeless petty criminal and as such is very likely to be mentally ill and/or was drunk/on drugs at the time that he attacked the ‘young orthodox jew’.

The point is it is hardly an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ generally speaking if you have diminished capacity due to mental illness and/or alcohol/substance abuse and we also aren’t told what the ‘anti-Semitic insults’ were – since ‘anti-Semitic insults’ could simply be ‘Zionist pig’ for example which isn’t ipso facto ‘anti-Semitic’ although often claimed to be so we could well be dealing with the deliberate conflation of anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism here - although mental illness and/or alcohol/substance is suggested by the fact that the Albanian also abused the police in the same fashion suggesting impaired judgement.

Simply put this is yet another case of a homeless criminal abusing/attacking a passer-by not in truth an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’.

