According to ‘World Israel News’ there has recently been another ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in the Swedish capital of Stockholm for which the basis is a short video that was posted to X/Twitter, (1) which allegedly shows:

‘A Stockholm halal restaurant has sparked outrage by posting signs barring Israelis and anyone who supports Israel.’ (2)

I say ‘allegedly’ because the video frankly looks extremely staged as well as possibly a bit of unorthodox advertising and I am not convinced it is actually real. However, if it is real then this is clearly not an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ because all the owner of the restaurant is doing is saying he refuses to serve Israeli citizens and/or supporters of the Israeli state because of Israel’s actions towards Gaza and the Palestinian people more broadly.

He doesn’t say – or imply – jews aren’t welcome in his restaurant nor is he protesting against jews so therefore this is not an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ at all but rather someone exercising their legitimate political rights to protest against the actions of another country and its supporters by choosing not to serve them.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) You can watch this for yourself here: https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-antisemitic-restaurant-owner-bans-jews-they-can-go-f-themselves/

(2) Idem.