Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Bacon Commander's avatar
Bacon Commander
3d

I’m at the point now that everything is a psyop. No matter what really happened, or didn’t, the media and the government will lie about it.

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Darkstar's avatar
Darkstar
2d

This story sounded strange when it came across the wire.

Sloppy propaganda, for sure.

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