According to Menachem Wecker writing for the ‘Jewish News Syndicate’ there was an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ that took the force of ‘shots being fired at a synagogue’ in Toronto, Canada on 2nd March 2026.

We read how:

‘The Toronto Police Service is investigating after gunshots were reportedly fired at a synagogue last night. Officers received reports at around 10.50pm local time that shots had been fired at the shul in the administrative district of North York and found evidence of gunfire and damage to the synagogue, according to force spokeswoman Stephanie Miceli. No injuries were reported, and no description of a suspect was provided. Local media has identified the synagogue has Temple Emanu-El, an egalitarian Reform congregation. “In relation to last night’s incident, I can confirm this involved a synagogue in the area. This is being investigated as a targeted incident,” Miceli said. The department’s integrated gun and gang task force is working with the hate crimes unit on the investigation, she added. “We understand that incidents like this are deeply concerning for members of the Jewish community,” Micelli continued. “Our investigators are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the firearm discharge, and we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness.”’ (1)

Now the first thing to note is how vague the claim is: at 22:50 Toronto police were informed that ‘shots had been fired’ at the synagogue and upon attending the scene discovered ‘evidence of gunfire and damage to the synagogue’.

That’s it: no information about what happened, how it might have happened, how the people got to the synagogue etc. It is radio silence but there is one key detail here in that in addition to the ‘hate crime unit’; the ‘gun and gang task force’ is working on case.

To put it simply: this means Toronto police are pursuing two possible reasons for what happened.

A) It was an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’.

B) It was a gang-related crime unrelated to the synagogue.

The fact that the second option is even being explored when all the political pressure is for Toronto police to go with the first option says a lot about what the police think is actually the root cause of this incident. This is confirmed by rather odd timeline of events that leave large lacunae where there shouldn’t be any (i.e., who called, how did they know and so forth).

We can see further evidence that something is ‘rotten in Denmark’ in this account when bother to check the basic geography of Temple Emanu-El, which looks like this from the front:

However, this is where it is actually situated geographically:

Further this is what the entrance from Old Colony Road looks like (there is no vehicular entrance from the Forest Height Boulevard and Vyner Road side; although there is an open pedestrian pathway):

Put another way: there is pedestrian access at the back of the property, the main access (and car park which is to the immediate left of the above photo) is at the end of a cul-de-sac and the synagogue is in the middle of a wealthy residential area. Put another way: it isn’t a natural place to ‘attack a synagogue’ at all and it is surrounded by homes who should have video footage of the ‘attackers’.

There are two solutions that do make sense of these facts however:

A) It is an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax perpetrated for some reason or another by local jews and/or attendees at Temple Emanu-El

B) It is being used as a cut through/shortcut by local criminals/gangs to get from Vyner Road to Old Colony Road through an area that police cannot easily access or monitor and which is very quiet. So, it makes an idea location for activities like drug-dealing and criminal meetings.

In this instance I don’t think it is the first solution because there is no obvious link to ‘anti-Semitism’ and even though Temple Emanu-El is trying to spin this free publicity into a donation drive – see the below screenshot taken from the main page of their website – (2) the truth is that in my view this is jews just being unscrupulous rather than a case of ‘Rabbi, whatcha doing?’

The second solution by contrast reflects both the oddity of the timeline of the incident – local residents not wanting to investigate gun shots at a known criminal hotspot but yet having some idea what had occurred because of their partial overlook of Temple Emanu-El – and the Toronto police’s odd response to it.

This per force suggests that this is not an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ at all but rather a criminal incident that is being pushed as an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ because a synagogue was – as they say – ‘caught in the crossfire’.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://www.thejc.com/news/world/toronto-police-investigate-targeted-hate-crime-after-gunshots-fired-at-synagogue-qezmqhlx

(2) https://www.templeemanuel.ca/