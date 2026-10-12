Karl’s Substack

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Fredd88's avatar
Fredd88
Oct 12

But if it was TRUE, it would be justified.

The jews sent every hour of the day bringing it on themselves.

The only crime is lying about it.

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Raggna's avatar
Raggna
Oct 13

Free Palestine! Being against Jews committing genocide against Palestinians

Is not anti- semitism. It is a comment that is pro- life.

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