According to Shula Rosen writing for ‘United with Israel’ on 24th August 2026; there has been an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in North Belgrade in the state of Maine at a jewish summer camp.

She writes how:

‘A man allegedly fired about 20 rounds from a semi-automatic rifle toward the basketball courts of Camp Modin, a Jewish summer camp in Maine, on Aug. 7, forcing about 400 children and staff members into lockdown following an earlier confrontation with camp security guards. The suspect, identified as Hewett, was arrested after the shooting, and deputies seized 23 firearms from his home, court documents cited by the New York Post show. He has since been released on bail. Camp owner Pascal Cohen and security personnel said Hewett, a neighbor of the camp, had previously engaged in hostile behavior toward employees along the property line, particularly when he was drinking. “Especially when he is intoxicated,” security guard Timothy Black wrote in a letter to the Capital Judicial Center. “He harasses us by coming to the property line and screaming at us.” Joshua Ewing, another camp security guard and a former law enforcement officer, described Hewett as “extremely enraged and irrational” during an encounter with guards on the evening of the Aug. 7 shooting. Hewett said his tractor lawn mower had been damaged after striking something, and he and his father allegedly blamed the camp for the damage. After the confrontation, Ewing and another security guard heard shots being fired from a high-powered rifle, court documents show. About 20 rounds were allegedly fired toward the camp’s basketball courts, prompting the lockdown. Authorities later arrested Hewett and recovered 23 firearms from his residence. Camp staff have raised concerns about his release on bail and alleged continued intimidation near the property. Hewett and his father are now accused of harassing camp employees following the shooting and his subsequent release. The allegations come after what Cohen and camp security personnel described as a history of friction with Hewett, including incidents in which he allegedly approached the boundary of the camp property and shouted at staff members.’ (1)

Now this is a fairly straightforward case of a property/boundary dispute between Pascal Cohen – the owner of Camp Modin – and their neighbour known only as Hewett, which tended to escalate after Hewett had drunk a little too much.

Clearly this is not an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ but you can see how Cohen, Ewing and Rosen are trying to twist the facts to represent it as one when it is clearly not with statements like Hewett ‘harasses us by coming to the property line and screams at us’ and how he was ‘extremely enraged and irrational’.

And this is – according to Cohen and Ewing anyway – all down to Hewett’s lawnmower being damaged and Hewett holding Cohen and Camp Modin responsible for it (whether this is accurate or not is unknown), which isn’t ‘anti-Semitism’ at all despite Cohen, Ewing and Rosen doing their level best to imply that is what is driving Hewett’s behaviour.

It also turns out that Camp Modin is circa 150-200 metres away from the local gun shop!

As we can see below:

If you are 150-200 metres from a gun shop than hearing firing – as many gun shops have attached gun ranges – should be normal not some kind of panic-inducing event!

Sure, Hewett shouldn’t have been firing off hundreds of rounds on his property if it wasn’t safe to do so – it is unclear if what Hewett was doing was done safely or not nor whether there was ever any threat to Camp Modin – but this is not an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in any way, shape or form!

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References

(1) https://unitedwithisrael.org/man-fires-20-rounds-toward-jewish-summer-camp-400-forced-into-lockdown/