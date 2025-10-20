According the ‘Jewish News Syndicate’ there has been yet another so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’; this time in the city of Seattle.

We read their correspondent Aaron Bandler breathlessly kvetch that:

‘The Seattle Police Department is investigating Anthony Lambinus for the alleged hate crime of assaulting an unnamed 71-year-old Jewish man in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, according to a redacted police report that the department shared with JNS. Lambinus, who was born in 1987, allegedly called the Jewish man a “Zionist pig,” according to the victim. A witness told police officers that Lambinus was “standing over” the victim, who lay on the sidewalk, and was “punching him in the face.” “After I concluded my investigation, I determined Anthony assaulted the victim due to his perception of the victim being Jewish,” the unnamed officer who filed the report stated. “The victim believed he was targeted because he is Jewish.” The victim told officers that Lambinus confronted him for tearing down a “Gaza sign” and that the alleged attacker headbutted him and knocked him to the ground. (The police report refers to both torn “Gaza posters” and a torn “Gaza poster.”) The victim said that he pepper-sprayed Lambinus, feeling threatened. The witness told police that the attacker appeared to stop when the pepper spray took effect. Lambinus told officers that he and the 71-year-old had walked into each other accidentally while arguing and that the victim had followed him. When he turned to confront the victim, the latter pepper-sprayed him, according to the accused attacker, who claimed he swung his fists “blindly” to defend himself once pepper-sprayed. The witness told police that he saw Lambinus punching the victim. Per the police report, the victim suffered a bloody mouth and swollen lips, and Lambinus received a laceration above his forehead. Both declined medical attention. Solly Kane, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle, told JNS that “the Federation finds this hate crime in the heart of our community deeply troubling.”’ (1)

So let me get this right; the ‘71-year-old jewish man’ was ‘tearing down a Gaza sign’ – meaning a pro-Palestinian poster in this case – which then caused Lambinus to confront the unnamed jewish man about what he was doing (presumably angrily). Whereupon the unnamed jewish man pepper-sprayed Lambinus ‘because he felt threatened’ and Lambinus – naturally enough – began trying to fight the man who had just attacked him with pepper-spray for ‘daring to confront him’.

We can further see that unnamed jewish man has done some kind of harm to Lambinus because of the reported laceration to Lambinus’ forehead, which suggests that the unnamed jewish man attacked – or at least struggled with – Lambinus.

Then the unnamed jewish man has turned around – when police have arrived – and claimed that he was ‘attacked because he was jewish’ which is patently false even given his own account of what happened. The media – and apparently the local police – have automatically believed the unnamed jewish man’s claims even thought there is clearly little to no basis to it, because Lambinus confronted him after he was engaging in pro-Zionist political vandalism – tearing down/damaging the pro-Gaza posters – and then – according to both the unnamed jewish man and Lambinus – the unnamed jewish man attacked Lambinus unprovoked with pepper-spray that then in turn caused Lambinus to attack the unnamed jewish man in self-defence.

In essence the mainstream media and the police have apparently accused the real victim – Lambinus – of attacking the unnamed jewish man – the real attacker – on the basis that Lambinus was ‘anti-Semitic’ so therefore it was an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’.

When the truth is that it isn’t an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ but rather – in essence – an ‘anti-gentile hate crime’ with the culprit being the unnamed jewish man!

