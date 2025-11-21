According to Ron East writing for ‘The J.CA’ there has been another so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in the city of Toronto in Canada.

We read how:

‘Graffiti reading “Save a child = Kill a Rabbi” was discovered on the Dundas Street overpass at Royal York Road in Toronto, prompting condemnation from Jewish community organizations and online activists who called for a police investigation.

The message, a direct call to violence against a religious group, was first publicized on social media by advocacy groups and local observers who posted photographs of the spray-painted slogan and urged authorities to identify the perpetrators. Community monitors said the graffiti appeared on the overpass on or about Nov. 12 and described the wording as an explicit incitement to murder.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs noted in recent weeks that antisemitic graffiti and vandalism have risen across the Toronto area and issued statements following similar incidents in the city. CIJA’s public messaging has urged police and municipal officials to treat such incidents as hate crimes and to increase protections for Jewish neighbourhoods, schools, and houses of worship.

Local social posts that circulated images of the overpass condemned the message as vile and violent and called on Toronto Police to act. HonestReporting Canada and other Jewish advocacy accounts published the photographs with demands for swift investigation and removal of the graffiti. Those posts also asked city leaders to speak out clearly against the message and to ensure heightened security for vulnerable institutions.

The pattern of defacement comes amid a broader wave of antisemitic vandalism in the region. Earlier this month, Toronto police responded to vandalism at a north-end synagogue that its rabbi described as the tenth such incident in recent months. The episode at Kehillat Shaarei Torah and other acts of vandalism have heightened anxiety within the Jewish community and prompted calls for more visible policing and rapid enforcement of hate-crime laws.

Community advocates emphasized that graffiti that appears to valorize violence or target Jews by religion cannot be tolerated. “This slogan is not protest; it is a threat,” one local campaigner wrote in a widely shared post. Advocates urged the public to treat images of the graffiti as evidence and to forward tips to Toronto Police and municipal authorities rather than confronting individuals directly.

City or police statements specific to the Dundas overpass incident were not publicly available at the time of reporting. Online posts and advocacy statements asked for official confirmation of an investigation and for prompt removal of the graffiti from public infrastructure. Community groups said they would continue to press municipal and provincial officials to increase preventive measures and to ensure accountability for perpetrators.

Legal experts and civil-society voices stress that where statements meet the legal test for incitement, police and prosecutors have the authority to pursue criminal charges. Hate-motivated vandalism can be investigated under provincial and federal statutes, and successful prosecutions require thorough evidence collection, including witness accounts, imagery, and timely forensic work. Advocates in Toronto urged authorities to treat the incident with that level of seriousness.’ (1)