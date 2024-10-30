According to a letter from a jewess named Risa Borsykowsky to ‘The Island 360’; there was an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in September where:
‘This sign at Shelter Rock Jewish Center in Roslyn was splattered with red paint over 1-1/2 weeks ago.
This is an antisemitic hate crime. It is still on full display at a major intersection for thousands of people to see every day as a painful sign of Jew hatred and Israel hatred that is running rampant all over the world.
It is absolutely abhorrent and outrageous that this sign is still up. The police cannot believe that it is still up.
I spoke with the president of the Board at Shelter Rock Jewish Center, who said that they are keeping it up in defiance. They have plans to order a new laminated sign and will install a security camera. Until then, this horrible antisemitic sign is still up.
If a Black church was defiled with KKK graffiti. if there was anti-gay, anti-Muslim, anti-anything graffiti anywhere – public or private property, it would be removed immediately. Hate does not need a platform, and of all places – a synagogue. Leaving this sign up is normalizing hate. It is promoting hate.
This is not an act of defiance. Jewish people do not need an antisemitic sign on Jewish property to show our defiance.
Defiance is calling out every single act of antisemitism and ending it immediately. Defiance is a march and a rally, which I’ve attended, in Washington, DC, in New York City, and Nassau County.
Hate has no place in my town, but somehow, the Board of Shelter Rock Jewish Center has determined that it is OK to expose people to disgusting antisemitism. They are providing the property and the platform for hate.
This highly offensive and painful sign should be removed immediately.
I cannot believe that absolutely nothing is being done to take down this sign. I implore everyone here to contact Shelter Rock Jewish Center and demand that the sign be removed now.
Not another minute should go by that people are forced to be exposed to this kind of vile signage.
Risa Borsykowsky’ (1)
Now for the record this is what Borsykowsky is kvetching about:
Despite all of Borsykowsky’s kvetching about ‘black churches defiled by KKK graffiti’ the latter would be just as valid as a form of political protest than throwing red paint over a political sign stating: ‘We Stand With Israel’.
The simple truth is Borsykowsky is trying to equivalate political protest against Israel with ‘anti-Semitism’ – they aren’t the same thing unless you use Zionist logic which not even all jews do and many historians of anti-Semitism itself (such as Albert Lindemann) tend to expressly avoid conflation of the two – in the hope of making any protest against the jewish state out to be an ‘act of anti-Semitism’ which she plainly hopes will be made into an exception to the First Amendment and banned/treated as a crime and/or support for terrorism.
The reality is that splashing red paint to simulate the oceans of blood that Israel has split in just the last 1-2 years let alone its decades long existence is not an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in any way, shape or form not matter how jews want to claim otherwise.
