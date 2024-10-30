According to a letter from a jewess named Risa Borsykowsky to ‘The Island 360’; there was an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in September where:

‘This sign at Shelter Rock Jewish Center in Roslyn was splattered with red paint over 1-1/2 weeks ago.

This is an antisemitic hate crime. It is still on full display at a major intersection for thousands of people to see every day as a painful sign of Jew hatred and Israel hatred that is running rampant all over the world.

It is absolutely abhorrent and outrageous that this sign is still up. The police cannot believe that it is still up.

I spoke with the president of the Board at Shelter Rock Jewish Center, who said that they are keeping it up in defiance. They have plans to order a new laminated sign and will install a security camera. Until then, this horrible antisemitic sign is still up.

If a Black church was defiled with KKK graffiti. if there was anti-gay, anti-Muslim, anti-anything graffiti anywhere – public or private property, it would be removed immediately. Hate does not need a platform, and of all places – a synagogue. Leaving this sign up is normalizing hate. It is promoting hate.

This is not an act of defiance. Jewish people do not need an antisemitic sign on Jewish property to show our defiance.

Defiance is calling out every single act of antisemitism and ending it immediately. Defiance is a march and a rally, which I’ve attended, in Washington, DC, in New York City, and Nassau County.

Hate has no place in my town, but somehow, the Board of Shelter Rock Jewish Center has determined that it is OK to expose people to disgusting antisemitism. They are providing the property and the platform for hate.

This highly offensive and painful sign should be removed immediately.

I cannot believe that absolutely nothing is being done to take down this sign. I implore everyone here to contact Shelter Rock Jewish Center and demand that the sign be removed now.

Not another minute should go by that people are forced to be exposed to this kind of vile signage.

Risa Borsykowsky’ (1)