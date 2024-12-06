According to the ‘Jewish Link’ of New Jersey there has been a so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in the town of Rotterdam near Schenectady in New York recently.

Marc Gronich writes that:

‘For time and immemorial, many Jews have experienced hatred from a wide swath of the global population. Some of these acts of hatred include acts of antisemitism in schools, acts of antisemitism on college campuses or Jews punched in the face for just innocently being on the sidewalk.

Now you can add another category from the beyond: cemetery desecration. Six cemeteries, three of which are dormant, share a plot of land, dedicated for multiple congregations and Jewish communities that have plots in the cemetery. While the synagogues are located in Niskayuna, Schenectady County and Clifton Park, Saratoga County, the cemeteries are all in the town of Rotterdam, Schenectady County.

“In mid-April, on a late-night drinking binge and folly by partiers, for no apparent reason, more than 170 headstones were either overturned or weakened at their base. This action was unprovoked and may have been for no other reason but to cause mischief and damage,” said Rabbi Andrew Schultz, executive director of Community Alliance for Jewish-Affiliated Cemeteries, based in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. “Initially I was appalled, devastated. Unfortunately, cemeteries have been a target, they have been vulnerable, they continue to be vulnerable so I was able to temper my emotion with a sense of urgency.”

This is an emotional situation for Schultz.

“The land of the cemetery is so valuable and sacred now we have to focus our energies on restoring the tranquility and the sanctity to that land,” Schultz told The Jewish Link. “We can’t take the attitude that we only have to protect the living. The dead are vulnerable. We need to add voice to the voiceless. These are the people who came before us. We’re not just going to hide from this. It’s yet another attack on the Jewish community and we have to put our best foot forward and show the world we will not stand still.

“My initial reaction was sadness and I was taken aback. It was just another eye-opener to the realities of the fact that antisemitism is as much in our backyard as it is in Israel and around the world,” Rabbi Amiel Tuvia Monson, rabbi-in-residence at Beth Shalom, told The Jewish Link. “Except for the people who did it, no one knows what their intent was. Without knowing the intent and also knowing the age and circumstance of this happening, I would put it under the category of a hate crime. What makes this a hate crime is that this was specifically in Jewish cemeteries. It wasn’t just a cemetery that had both Jews and non-Jews.”

Whether or not this is a hate crime, it has the small Jewish community shaken.

“I was horrified by the desecration and damage at the cemeteries,” Linda Gellman, president of Congregation Beth Shalom in Clifton Park, said. The police can’t prove it is a hate crime. The number of the toppled stones, some of them 400 to 500 pounds each: If it’s not a hate crime, it was an act of hate. Some people are saying it was teenagers going through there. What purpose does it serve for someone to desecrate a cemetery?”’ (1)