Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SS Man's avatar
SS Man
6m

Imagine before the American civil war thinking that any northerner who said “free the slaves” was being anti-white. They didn’t hate white people, they just thought enslaving another human was morally wrong.

So it’s quite telling that calling for an end to the murder of Palestinian women and children by the state of Israel is seen by the Jews as being anti-Jewish. They think this because they believe killing non-Jews is their God given right and duty. To criticize a Jew for the slaughter of innocent people is seen as an attack on the core of who the Jews are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture