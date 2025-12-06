According to Michael Starr writing in the ‘Jerusalem Post’ there has been a so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in the eternal city of Rome which occurred on or just before 1st December 2025.

He writes how:

‘The walls of a Rome synagogue and a plaque dedicated to the memory of a two-year-old victim of terrorism were vandalized, Italian Jewish organizations reported on Monday. The memorial plaque commemorating Michael Stefano Gaj Taché, on the wall of the Beth Michael Synagogue, was defaced with black spray paint, according to photographs shared by the Jewish Community of Rome, the Union of Italian Jewish Communities, and the Union of Young Jews of Italy. The toddler was murdered in an October 9, 1982, terrorist attack on the Great Synagogue of Rome by Palestinian terrorists associated with the Abu Nidal group. According to The New York Times, the attackers threw grenades and fired submachine guns at worshipers as they left Shabbat and Shemini Atzeret services, wounding 34. “Free Palestine” was spray-painted nearby, on the wall of the Monteverde Vecchio neighborhood’s synagogue. Jewish Community of Rome president Victor Fadlun said in a video statement that the community had confidence in the police, but the desecration of the memorial and synagogue came amid a “climate of intimidation” and “antisemitism in general.” He called for “strong government intervention to halt this spiral of hatred.”’ (1)

Meanwhile ‘World Israel News’ was veritably frothing at the mouth when it wrote:

‘A memorial honoring a two-year-old Jewish boy killed in a terror attack at a Rome synagogue was defaced earlier this week, with anti-Israel vandals spray-painting “Free Palestine” and anti-Zionist slogans across the site. Michael Stefano Gaj Tachè was murdered in 1982 when Palestinian terrorists opened fire at the Great Synagogue of Rome. During the attack, the terrorists threw grenades and fired machine guns at unarmed Italian Jews who were leaving Shabbat and Shemini Atzeret holiday services. Gaj Tachè, only two years old, was killed, and more than 30 others were wounded. In 2022, a wing of the Bet Michael Monteverde Synagogue in Rome was dedicated in his memory. Over the weekend, anti-Israel activists defaced the memorial plaque and scrawled messages including “Free Palestine” and “Monteverde is anti-Zionist and anti-fascist” on the synagogue’s exterior walls. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani condemned the vandalism in a statement on X. “Against every ghost of the past, enough antisemitism, enough hatred,” Tajani wrote, noting that he had contacted local Jewish community leaders to offer support. Victor Fadlun, president of the Jewish community of Rome, said in a video statement that the attack occurred amid a stark uptick in antisemitism across Italy. “All of this is part of a strategy of intimidation,” he said. “Antisemitism is being used as an instrument of political protest.”’ (2)

For the record this is the graffiti/vandalism concerned: (3)

We can very quickly see that this is very obviously not ‘anti-Semitism’ at all but rather anti-Zionist political protest – likely from leftists who believe ‘Zionism is Fascism’ hence the additional graffiti of ‘Monteverde is anti-Zionist and anti-fascist’ on the synagogue wall – which even the President of Rome’s jewish community Victor Fadlun concedes, but still bleats on about how this is an alleged ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ even though it is clearly a political protest that doesn’t attack jews but rather ‘Zionists’ who are often but certainly not always jewish.

Ergo despite desperate jewish bleating to the contrary: anti-Zionism is a very different thing from anti-Semitism although anti-Zionists do often also become anti-Semites when they grow up sufficiently to realise that the jews have been doing what Israel has been doing for more than two millennia at this point, but the jews predictably don’t like to publicize that fact so you have to be more than superficially familiar with jewish history to know this (and is part of why ‘Semitic Controversies’ was created in the first place).

It is also worth noting that quite frankly it looks like graffiti has been regularly adoring the wall of the Bet Michael Monteverde synagogue and that the jewish community has been hardly keeping the building up since the wall with the memorial on it that jews are now claiming that they so treasure clearly hasn’t been cleaned let alone painted in over a decade plus by the look of it.

So, I am sure part of the motivation of the Bet Michael Monteverde synagogue in screeching about this alleged ‘anti-Semitism’ (that isn’t anti-Semitism) is in order to get the city of Rome and/or the Italian government to pay to have their synagogue washed and redecorated for free.

After all, jews apparently couldn’t have given a hoot about the memorial to Michael Stefano Gaj Tache until somebody badly spraypainted over it and wrote ‘Free Palestine’ on the wall next to it and now since that has happened it has become a ‘very important jewish landmark in Rome’.

I wonder why?

Well because jews see a pay day and freebies from the Italian taxpayers in their near future!

