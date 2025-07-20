Today a jewish journalist named Nicole Lampert published a tweet claiming that an ‘anti-Semitic attack’ had occurred in central London in the UK.

She wrote how:

‘Horrid attack on the streets of London. A young lady was eating at a Jewish deli on Baker Street. This woman allegedly came up and asked if the restaurant was kosher and if the young woman was Jewish. When she replied yes, this is what happened. Her food was thrown on her. The frothing hatred, the anger. We feel it.’ (1)

Further she provided video credited to a small account @kivafein who claimed the video came from ‘her friend’:

‘While sitting at a bakery in London, a friend of mine was assaulted in an antisemitic attack just for being Jewish and eating at a kosher bakery. This isn't history. This is now. If you're still pretending antisemitism isn't real, just watch. Don't look away. Don't stay silent.’ (2)

Now me being me; I was immediately interested to see what the evidence actually suggested, and both videos provided – they are slightly different and have seemingly been edited (the volume has been increased apparently) – have no reference to jews and/or Israel that I can hear or see.

The only reference you can hear is that 0:35 seconds in @kivafein’s video where the presumably jewish ‘friend’ claims that it had ‘she said something about being jewish’ – clearly not a ringing endorsement of Nicole Lampert’s claim that:

‘This woman allegedly came up and asked if the restaurant was kosher and if the young woman was Jewish. When she replied yes, this is what happened. Her food was thrown on her.’ (3)

The ‘friend’ of @kivafein is apparently uncertain of what the woman said while Lampert changes this to suggest she was indeed certain, but yet nothing in the video mentions jews and/or Palestine that I can hear beyond the ‘friend’ of @kivafein.

The woman doesn’t – her speech is very slow and slurred as well as quite frankly difficult to understand hence the ‘friend’ of @kivafein’s inability to be sure what she was saying – appear to say anything of the kind and the key interaction – being asked if she was jewish – isn’t on the video thus it is simply hearsay from the ‘friend’ of @kivafein.

Given that in the video the woman also then goes on to argue and insult patrons of the coffee shop next door – who presumably aren’t jewish – as well as get physically aggressive. It is pretty safe to assume this is yet another fake ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ where a crazy and/or drunk lady randomly attacked diners at Reuben’s Bakery and then the coffee shop next door not an ‘anti-Semitic attack’.

The reason for @kivafein and Nicole Lampert presenting the attack as ‘anti-Semitism’?

In order to keep up the false narrative that jews are ‘under attack’ ‘everywhere’ and that ‘anti-Semitism’ is out of control.

Remember that jews have been called the ‘people of the lie’ for a reason.

