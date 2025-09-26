Recently on 23rd September 2025 an interesting event occurred at Syracuse University in New York which is currently being shrieked about as an ‘example of an anti-Semitic hate crime’ by jews.

Gary Robinson, Jr. writing for ‘CNY Central’ explains that:

‘Students at Syracuse University are reacting after two classmates were charged with a hate crime targeting a Jewish fraternity during Rosh Hashanah. Police say two 18-year-old SU students threw pork inside the Zeta Beta Tau (ZBT) fraternity house Tuesday night while members were gathered to celebrate the Jewish New Year. Because pork is forbidden in the Jewish faith, prosecutors say the act was carried out with clear religious implications. Since then, a Department of Public Safety car has been stationed outside the house as students process what happened. “I know that some kids threw some pork into the ZBT and my reaction to it is that it’s horrible,” said one Jewish student who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “As a Jew on this campus, if someone threw pork into my house on Rosh Hashanah, one of the holiest days in the Jewish calendar, I’d be very upset. I want to see the campus put an emphasis on just letting people know these acts are not okay.” Other students said the incident highlights a larger problem with campus safety and inclusion. “Honestly I think it’s definitely scary,” said Mark Russo, a graduate student at SU. “No matter your beliefs, that should be something protected at the end of the day and not have to hide in front of hate crimes. I think the university should teach students more about different beliefs and have an open conversation so everyone can feel secure in their personal values and morals.” For some Jewish students, the incident has shaken their sense of safety on campus. “Up until yesterday I did [feel safe], but I question it a little bit more now,” the anonymous student said. Both students charged in the incident face second-degree burglary as a hate crime. The case is being prosecuted by the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office.’ (1)

Grace Gilson writing for JTA which was then syndicated to the ‘Washington Jewish Week’ adds some additional details including the names of the two students involved:

‘At around 6 p.m. Tuesday, members of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity were gathered for Rosh Hashanah when one student, who was not affiliated with the fraternity, allegedly entered the house and threw a bag of pork at an interior wall, according to university police. The student, identified as Samuel Patten, 18, of Brooklyn, then fled the home in a vehicle driven by another student, Kyle Anderson, 18, of Greenwich, Connecticut. They were later captured by police and charged with burglary as a hate crime and criminal nuisance. “Tonight’s incident as reported to us is abhorrent, shocking to the conscience and violates our core value of being a place that is truly welcoming to all. It will not be tolerated at Syracuse University,” wrote Allen Groves, the university’s chief student experience officer, in a statement. Groves added that the two students had been referred to the university’s Office of Community Standards for potential disciplinary action. Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick told the Associated Press that the hate crime charges for the students came about because the incident occurred on a Jewish holiday at a historically Jewish fraternity. “This incident is not a foolish college prank and will not be treated as such,” Fitzpatrick told the Associated Press. ”It will be treated for what it is, a crime directed against a group of Jewish students enjoying a celebratory dinner and seemingly secure in their residence.”’ (2)

The interesting thing here is that Anderson and Patten – who are both White I believe – did something that would otherwise be considered ‘campus mischief’ essentially and while subject to reprimand from the Dean’s Office would likely get them no more than a slap on the wrist, but because they ‘threw pork’ inside a ‘historically jewish fraternity’ on Rosh Hashanah – which celebrates the mass murder of non-jews by jews as it happens – (3) therefore it is an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ which is frankly simply ridiculous.

In truth this was no more an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ than the two Polish men who were squirting water at ultra-Orthodox jews in Britain recently. It is simply campus pranks/hijinks nothing more and nothing less despite the fact I’d love for it to be something more substantial that is all it clearly is!

However the fact that Anderson and Pattern are being treated as if they’d just carved a swastika into the back of a jewess – a scene you’ll know if you’ve ever watched the British mini-series ‘Kessler’ – tells you less about what they did and far more about how scared jews are of the rising awareness of their behaviour which is causing them to use their power clumsily and indiscreetly.

References

(1) https://cnycentral.com/newsletter-daily/students-react-after-hate-crime-at-jewish-fraternity-on-su-campus

(2) https://www.washingtonjewishweek.com/syracuse-students-charged-with-hate-crime-after-pork-thrown-into-jewish-frat/

(3) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-symbolism-of-murder-in-the-jewish