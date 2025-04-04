According to the news website ‘All Israel’ there has been yet another so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in the capital of La Belle France: Paris.

This time it has apparently targeted a ‘Jews for Jesus’ office in the city.

To wit:

‘The Jews for Jesus office in Paris, France, was defaced by antisemitic images this week. This act of vandalism joins a slew of others carried out against Jews or Jewish organizations in France – evidence of the alarming rise of antisemitism in the country. The spray-painted image is not only degrading and demeaning to Jews worldwide, but also a blatant destruction of property. Police were called in on Tuesday morning to launch a formal complaint and collect evidence. The attack was discovered when the director of the French chapter of Jews for Jesus (JFJ), along with another colleague, arrived to meet with a Jewish woman seeking answers about the Messiah. The daughter of two holocaust survivors, the woman, according to the JFJ director, “has been violently affected by painful acts of antisemitism.” The National Council of Evangelicals of France (CNEF) issued a strong statement in response to the attack and asked for prayer not only for their team, but for all Jews in France. “This morning, we invite all Christians to pray against the climate of hatred that exists today in France.” “Despite the growing hatred, our team in Paris remains faithful to the mission: to share the Gospel with faith and determination. Please pray that we may be strengthened and protected in this difficult context, and that more Jewish people may discover peace in Jesus.” Even Jews who believe in Jesus are not exempt from the alarming surge in antisemitic violence sweeping France, where reports of such incidents have risen by 1,000% in the last year alone – largely triggered by the Hamas invasion and attack on Gaza Envelope communities in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.’ (1)

Now there is rather large fly in the ointment of this claim, because this is the alleged ‘anti-Semitic graffiti’:

Now if you are anything like me you are probably wondering what on earth is ‘anti-Semitic’ about a badly-drawn graffiti face and the only thing I can come up with is that is a vague resemblance to the German actor Veit Harlan who played the eponymous jewish character in the 1940 blockbuster film ‘Jud Süss’:

Other than that, I really don’t see how you get ‘anti-Semitism’ from this graffiti and the Veit Harlan reference is rather obscure unless you are a Third Reich nerd like me so I don’t see how on earth this can be an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ other than the diseased mind of the unnamed jew who runs this Parisian ‘Jews for Jesus’ office.

What this probably is however – given the absolute state of the exterior of said ‘Jews for Jesus’ office – is an attempt by said unnamed jew to breathe some life into their ‘mission’ to talk to jews about Jesus by getting some free publicity using some fairly bog standard graffiti that fortuitously turned up on the office’s metal shutters recently.

So no this isn’t an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ but rather this a jew trying to scam other jews as well as gentiles in order to make himself sound important and/or make them into ‘jewish Christians’ or some such nonsense.

