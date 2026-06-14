According to Estonian Public Broadcasting there has been a so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ at the so-called ‘Holocaust Memorial’ at the site of the Ereda labour camp outside of the north-eastern Estonian town of Johvi.

For context Ereda was a satellite camp of the main Vaivara labour camp operated by the Third Reich and Ereda was primarily involved with gold mining and the construction of military defences in and around Estonia and the encirclement of Leningrad. The bulk of its inmates were jews from Latvia, Lithuanian as well as from former Czechoslovakia. (1)

It is worth noting as an aside that this is a somewhat of an incongruity for orthodox ‘Holocaust’ scholarship because this fact perfectly fits German policy as outlined by Wannsee Protocol in January 1942, but it doesn’t fit the orthodox ‘Holocaust’ thesis well at all. Since the Vaivara labour camp system was established in the autumn of 1942 (2) and thus shows that large numbers of jews were being transported away from the ‘death camps’ of Operation Reinhard and into labour camps in the east just as Heydrich outlined they were to be.

No gas chambers required.

Anyway, back to the so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ at the Ereda labour camp memorial.

Estonian Public Broadcasting relates the details as follows:

‘A criminal investigation has been opened over the vandalism of a Holocaust memorial site in Ida-Viru County. Estonia’s Jewish community alerted the authorities Friday, after a headstone at the Ereda Holocaust memorial near Jõhvi, which was installed there in 2005, was found smashed, along with damage to two nearby pillars. “Today, vandalism was discovered at the memorial to the victims of the Holocaust in Ereda, Ida-Virumaa. Unknown individuals have damaged the memorial, which is dedicated to preserving the memory of Holocaust victims,” the Estonian Jewish Community (EJC) wrote on its social media account. The EJC called the acts “deeply concerning,” adding they “offend both the memory of the victims and society as a whole.” The PPA told ERR they were notified shortly before 1 p.m. Friday about the vandalism. Officers went to document the scene and to gather evidence. Criminal proceedings have been launched to determine the exact circumstances of the incident. The EJC noted it “thanks the police for their prompt response and hopes for a swift clarification of the circumstances and the restoration of the memorial.” The memorial is situated at the site of the Ereda prison camp, one of the first camps to be established in the Vaivara concentration camp network, set up during the Nazi occupation of Estonia. A memorial was unveiled at the site in 1967, while the damaged memorial stone was installed in 2005.’ (3)

Naturally jews began shrieking about this alleged ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ with the ‘Jerusalem Post’ (4) and the ‘European Jewish Congress’ (5) publishing typically credulous (as well as histrionic) claims that this was an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ based on… well… no evidence whatsoever.

The problem is that when we look at the photos of the alleged incident and the memorial: (6)

As well as this one:

And this one:

And this:

We can see that the memorial is frankly in a poor state of repair with significant wear and tear damage to the original 1967 Soviet memorial (7) that looks like it has absolutely nothing to do with the so-called ‘anti-Semitic vandals’, while the damage to the newer 2005 memorial - funded by jewish groups inside and outside Estonia - (8) is also not overtly ‘anti-Semitic’ in any way, shape or form and has no ‘anti-Semitic graffiti’ or any other indicators of an ‘anti-Semitic’ motive.

Instead given that the Ereda labour camp memorial is in an isolated location, which we can see below if we look at where it is on Google Maps:

We can reasonably point out that it is likely something like alcohol/drug-related criminality taking place in an isolated but accessible location off a main road into Johvi and not an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’.

It is being spun as an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ by jewish groups/organizations in order to promote the idea that there is an anti-Semite under every bed when in fact, while the recognition of the reality of the jewish question is growing rapidly; there aren’t lots of random ‘anti-Semites’ going around destroying ‘Holocaust’ memorials but rather ordinary vandalism of ‘Holocaust’ memorials (as well as other jewish buildings/monuments) is being presented as ‘anti-Semitism’ in order to push for the states of the world – especially of Europe and North America – to formally outlaw criticism of the jews and/or Israel.

So, no; the damage to the Ereda labour camp in Estonia was almost certainly not an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://cja.huji.ac.il/browser.php?mode=alone&id=373566

(2) Idem.

(3) https://news.err.ee/1609999873/police-investigating-vandalism-to-ida-viru-county-holocaust-memorial

(4) https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/article-893818

(5) https://eurojewcong.org/news/communities-news/estonia/holocaust-memorial-damaged-by-vandalism-in-ida-viru-county/

(6) https://news.err.ee/1609999873/police-investigating-vandalism-to-ida-viru-county-holocaust-memorial

(7) https://cja.huji.ac.il/browser.php?mode=alone&id=373566

(8) Idem.