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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Jun 15

the world needs to rid itself of genocidal supremacist psychopaths.

those that recognise 'jews' as being the 'genocidal supremacist psychopaths' referred to, will claim the statement is anti-semitic..

but in doing so they will be anti-semitic themselves....

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