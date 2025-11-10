According to the BBC – as well as motley assortment of other publications – there has recently been an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in the city of London on – of all things – a bus.

We read how:

‘An Orthodox Jewish man said he faced antisemitic abuse from a London bus driver who shut him inside the vehicle for about an hour. David Abraham, 52, said he boarded the 149 bus in Stoke Newington Road, Hackney, at 13:35 GMT on Monday when he dropped his bank card inside the driver’s cab. He said the bus driver then refused to give it back to him and told him “you look like a Mossad agent”, before calling the Metropolitan Police. Transport for London (TfL) said the driver’s behaviour was “unacceptable” and he had been suspended while an investigation takes place. The Met Police said the incident had been reported as a hate crime. A spokesperson for the Met confirmed that officers attended the incident. They added: “No crime was reported at the scene, but the following day a 52-year-old man reported the incident to police as a hate crime.” Mr Abraham said the incident left him feeling “scared” to go out again. He told BBC London: “I went to the driver and ask ‘please can I have my bank card?’ “He said ‘get out, I don’t like Jewish people you look like a Mossad agent’. I said ‘why you say that?’ So I was shocked.” Mr Abraham said when the police arrived, the driver initially refused to open his cab to allow officers to retrieve his card. He said: “The driver said, ‘no, no, no. I don’t want to give you the card. If you want to take that card, open this door, take that card. But me, I will not give you the card.’ So the officer opened the door. They (the police officer) just take the card.” TfL said: “We take a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of abuse and work closely with the police to pursue anyone who is abusive to our customers or staff. “We are supporting the police and the bus operator, Arriva, while they investigate and take appropriate formal action,” their spokesperson added. A spokesperson for Arriva London Bus confirmed that an investigation was launched as soon as the incident was reported, and the driver was suspended pending the investigation’s outcome. “We are taking it extremely seriously and we will take all appropriate action once our investigation has concluded,” they said. “We are a responsible employer, and we expect the highest standards from our drivers. “We never tolerate abuse in any of its forms and we will always deal with any incidents swiftly and robustly.” The Met Police said: “On Monday, 27 October at 14:03 police were called to reports of a verbal dispute between two men on a bus travelling in Stamford Hill, Hackney.’ (1)

The problem with this narrative is actually quite simple in that the basis of it is Abraham’s – who isn’t actually jewish but rather black and is allegedly in the process of converting to Orthodox Judaism – (2) video and later testimony, but none of these actually support Abraham’s version of event as his video is just him videoing himself defaming the bus driver - who as it happens was also black - who sits there and doesn’t say a word and there are no additional passengers on the bus.

Abraham’s story that he was ‘trying to pay with a bank card’ and that the driver ‘suddenly shouted an anti-Semitic remark’ at him then he dropped his bank card and it fell down between the driver’s door and the ticket machine; also doesn’t make an awful lot of sense especially given we only have Abraham’s word this is what happened.

It’d be decidedly odd if the bus driver had ‘shouted an anti-Semitic remark’ at Abraham while he was paying – especially as none of the passengers appear to have come forward to say this was the case – which then ‘startled Abraham so he dropped his bamk card’ perfectly between the ticket machine and the bus driver’s door.

Far more likely is that Abraham went to pay for his bus fare with his bank card and accidentally dropped his bank card in between the driver’s door and the ticket machine and then – as the bus driver didn’t see him drop the card – Abraham started demanding the bus driver open his door to ‘give him his bank card’.

Now for context having lived in London part of my life; I know it is policy for bus drivers in London not to come out of their protective plexiglass cages when dealing with customers and instead sound their alarm and wait for police assistance, which it seems to be what is bus driver did and is actually shown in Abraham’s video of the bus driver sitting there waiting for the police and not interacting with Abraham.

My guess is that Abraham immediately accused the bus driver of being ‘anti-Semitic’ when he wouldn’t open his door to retrieve Abraham’s bank card because the bus driver – rightly or wrongly – feared he might be physically assaulted by Abraham; who subsequently recorded the video alleging ‘anti-Semitism’ as a way to manipulate and turn the situation into being an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ (3) and the fault of the bus driver rather than the result of his own butter fingers.

In addition I look forward to the security camera footage – which all British buses have now for more or less precisely this reason – which I suspect will show exactly what I have hypothesized happened and not the weird nonsensical ‘anti-Semitic verbal attack’ narrative, which will know is true not because it will be announced in the mainstream and/or jewish media but rather because it will never be mentioned again.

So thus, we can see that yet again another so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ is almost certainly a self-perpetuated jewish hoax.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cgkznvv3j05o; the video of the event is here if you wish to view it: https://www.ynetnews.com/jewish-world/article/skkrmp0axx

(2) https://www.ynetnews.com/jewish-world/article/skkrmp0axx

(3) On this see the jewish attempt to use this as ‘evidence’ for their histrionic claims about ‘anti-Semitism’: https://www.thejc.com/news/politics/sadiq-khan-protect-jewish-commuters-locked-bus-pe60y43q