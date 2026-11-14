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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
15h

there is a third possibility.

the swastika was sprayed not because he is a jew, not because he is a republican but because scott manley is scott manley.

the vast majority of people have no idea what nazism stand for and some use its best known emblem to insult someone they, for some reason or another, really loathe.

to brand a member of the social club of genocidal supremacist psychopaths, as scott manley is, as a nazi is an insult to national socialism.

the austrian painter was right all along....

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Billy Thistle's avatar
Billy Thistle
13hEdited

As Newburgh is a nearby town, just across the Hudson River from Hastings, I was motivated to look further into this controversy. First thing I noticed was that Manley was running against another Jew, which seemed to blunt the idea that his rival would sanction a swastika to smear Manley. Then I looked into Manley's voting record and discovered he's quite conservative, having voted against hotel housing for asylum seekers, fought against a voting rights act supported by black and Hispanic orgs, and, to top it off, supported a contractor who once called a black complainant a monkey.

Not saying I'd vote for Manley as I'm sure he's neo-con/pro-Israel, but I'm sure the swastika was painted by a woke liberal not an anti-Semite. https://realscottmanley.com/

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