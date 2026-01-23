According ‘Community Board 12’ of Brooklyn in New York there has been a set of ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’ in Gravesend Park in the borough.

They write:

‘We’re yet again at Gravesend Park with @NYPD66Pct and @BPShomrim where the walkways and play equipment were littered with swastikas. These sick individuals need to find out that actions have consequences. @NYPDHateCrimes is investigating. Hopefully justice will be served swiftly.’ (1)

The graffiti concerned looks like this:

This came the day after similar graffiti was also found at the same park and also reported by ‘Community Board 12’, (2) which looked like this:

And this:

ABC reported that:

‘New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, who introduced antisemitism legislation in one of her first acts as speaker, visits Gravesend Park, where nearly 60 swastikas were discovered. She’ll be joined by other Borough Park community leaders at noon on Thursday. They were painted on playground slides and on the wall of a handball court in red, yellow and blue paint with other antisemitic vandalism. The NYPD says this is being investigated as a hate crime. It’s described as aggravated harassment and police responded just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday to find all this hateful graffiti. No arrests have been made. It’s the second day someone targeted this park.’ (3)

We further learn from Hannah Feuer writing in the ‘Jewish Daily Forward’ that:

‘Julie Menin, New York’s first Jewish speaker of the City Council who is expected to be a guardrail on Mamdani, introduced a five-point plan to combat antisemitism last week. She plans to speak at Gravesend Park at noon. “I’m disgusted by this antisemitic graffiti in Borough Park — painted onto a playground, of all places,” Menin wrote on X. “Abhorrent behavior such as this, reported on a near-daily basis, shows why our plan and legislation are so urgently needed.”’ (4)

The problem of course is that this area of Brooklyn is heavily jewish (5) and one of the nearby jewish populations happens to be the Vizhnitz Hasidim whose members got in trouble in August 2025 for destroying a half century old Christian cross in the town of Llandudno, Wales and then using the remnants to build a gigantic star of David instead. (6)

Is this another ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ faked by the members of the Vizhnitz Hasidim or some other jewish individuals/group?

I don’t know but it is eminently possible.

The other possibility is that it is local people who are absolutely fed up with the jews and their behaviour so they have taken to graffitiing Gravesend Park with the one name and symbol that jews fear above all things: Adolf Hitler and the swastika.

Meanwhile Menin is organizing a ‘crackdown’ on ‘anti-Semitism’ and one wonders if this is a response to jewish behaviour or whether it is jews trying to ‘manufacture consent’ for Menin’s new measures by ‘manufacturing anti-Semitism’.

We may never know but only time will tell.

