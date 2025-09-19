According to CBS there has been another so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in New York City which has occurred in the Weinstein Halls of New York University where we read how:

‘A Jewish student says antisemitic graffiti was found on his freshman dorm door at New York University last week. The disturbing incident comes as NYPD data shows anti-Jewish hate crimes are on the rise in New York City. "Free Palestine," "Jew" scrawled on student's door Police say the act of hate happened on Sept. 9 at around 11:30 p.m., when the 18-year-old student, who had stepped out for a late-night snack, saw graffiti on his door inside Weinstein Hall saying "Free Palestine" and "Jew," along with an image that appeared to be that of a pig. The student did not want to be identified out of fear of retaliation, but he first reported it to End Jew Hatred campus coordinator Daisy Kahn. "He is feeling really scared and startled," Kahn said. "We talked to him about the importance of reporting, that he has rights." In a letter to the community the next day, the university's president said, in part, "The targeting of a Jewish student is inexcusable raw hatred. As a campus, we must speak with a single voice in condemning this act. NYU has a zero-tolerance policy towards antisemitism and other forms of hatred." "The university has already taken steps to install security cameras in the dorm," Kahn said. "However, the mere fact that a student thought that it was okay to write these antisemitic slurs on his door means that NYU is not doing enough." Hate crimes against Jews are up, NYPD says The NYPD said it is investigating the incident as criminal mischief and the investigation is ongoing. "Just saying the words 'Free Palestine,' you know, seemed a little innocuous, like you're for the Palestinians, you're for people's human rights, and then it says 'Jew.' Whoever graffiti'd this person's door is telling the world that antizionism is antisemitism today," said Rabbi Mark Wildes, founder of Manhattan Jewish Experience.’ (1)

For the record this is the graffiti that the jewish student found on their door:

And for further context this is what is around the door:

We can see that there is already an obvious problem here in that hallways of the Weinstein Halls of Residence at long and offer no obstruction to sight. I am quite frankly surprised there aren’t security cameras on these hallways given the proclivity for students to drunkenly damage things like fire extinguishers and the like, but apparently there weren’t.

The problem you see is that whoever did this graffiti had to had done so at a time when they knew that nobody would up or be likely to be coming up which means it almost certainly had to be premeditated rather than a drunken escapade.

It also means that the graffiti would have almost certainly had to have been done in the small hours of the morning given that is the only time in a university hall of residence that people are not coming and going.

This means that the culprit must have known that:

A) There were no security cameras.

B) The ebb and flow of traffic in the halls of residence.

Therefore, we can reasonably say it must have been a student in residence at Weinstein Hall.

We can further note that – with the exception of the maintenance door on the right in the second photo – the doors to the individual rooms swing inwards not outwards, which gives us a significant clue in that if you open your door it then shields whatever you are doing from the view of the corridor unless you are outside the door itself.

This is important because it tells us how such graffiti could have been done quickly with next to no fear of discovery, but also illustrates how unlikely and difficult it would have been for someone to do without having the door open inside the room.

What this suggests is that the most likely culprit is actually the jewish ‘victim’ themselves and nor is this without strong precedent as this has occurred repeatedly with almost identical incidents occurring at George Washington University in 2007 and 2015 (2) and another at the State University of New York at Binghampton in 1989. (3) Another similar case occurred in Brazil in 2018 when a jewish student carved a swastika into her own skin and claimed that this was actually done by ‘anti-Semites’ (4) and so on.

The point here is that we have to follow the evidence and the evidence suggests that is in fact a ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax that was faked by the jewish student themselves (or they at least collaborated with it in some form).

References

(1) https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/antisemitic-graffiti-scrawled-on-nyu-freshmans-dorm-door/

(2) https://www.insidehighered.com/blogs/university-diaries/swastika-girls and https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/grade-point/wp/2015/03/18/another-swastika-at-gw-this-one-was-posted-by-a-jewish-student/

(3) https://www.nytimes.com/1989/09/15/nyregion/jewish-student-accused-of-faking-anti-semitism.html

(4) https://www1.folha.uol.com.br/internacional/en/brazil/2018/10/woman-with-carved-swastika-faked-her-attack-police-concludes.shtml