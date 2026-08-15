We learn from Steven Vago writing in the ‘New York Post’ on 19th July 2026 that there has recently been another series of ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’ in Queens, New York.

He writes how:

‘A bigot hurled motor oil and feces at a pair of Queens synagogues last week, according to police sources and a neighborhood safety group. Disgusted worshippers discovered the stomach-turning mess Friday morning outside the houses of worship, said Steven Saphirstein, community outreach coordinator for neighborhood safety group Queens Shmira. Grainy surveillance footage captured the “nutjob” running and hurling the mixture at the Young Israel of Jamaica Estates at 83-10 188th St. around 11:45 p.m. Thursday before fleeing the area, according to Saphirstein. The vandal also targeted the Young Israel of Holliswood at 86-25 Francis Lewis Blvd., more than a mile away, about 45 minutes earlier, according to the NYPD. Photos shared with The Post show the disgusting substance outside the Orthodox synagogues. “They’re obviously disturbed,” said Saphirstein. “To take excrement and throw a bag and empty stuff like that out, you’re attacking the people who are coming there, who are praying.” “You’re making them feel like filth,” he continued. “It doesn’t get lower than that.” It’s not the first time Young Israel of Jamaica Estates was attacked with feces. About a month ago, a bag of excrement was found in a Jewish newspaper box steps away from the synagogue, according to Saphirstein. No arrests have been made, police said Sunday. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating both incidents.’ (1)

Now as many of my readers may know; I lived in New York for around a decade – in New York ‘naming the jew’ is a contact sport – and this is almost certainly not an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ whatsoever despite the ‘NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force’ deciding to investigate (likely due to political pressure from the extremely powerful jewish community in Queens), but rather this kind of thing is a fairly regular occurrence in the city.

Basically, it usually involves the homeless population – who are often severely mentally ill and/or long-term drug addicts – becoming upset about something or just being strung out on various substances and then proceeding to steal something (often from a local bodega) to sell for drug money (in this case motor oil) and then having failed to find a willing buyer. They then proceed to lob the unwanted stolen item(s) and their own feces/urine against whatever building (or car/van) they select for the purpose.

This then results in residents of New York often encountering human excrement/urine and assorted thrown/discarded items/substances in front of doors and/or against their windows/vehicles.

This is almost certainly not an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ at all, but rather a bit of petty vandalism that occurs daily across New York and the only reason the ‘NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force’ are investigating it as possible ‘anti-Semitism’ is because jewish influence is extremely potent in New York especially in Brooklyn and Queens.

Thus, jews are a protected class if you will. Hence, they get far more protection and police responsiveness than any other community does, and the NYPD are far more likely to follow the lead of the jewish community on ‘how something should be considered’ (at least in the first instance) than they are with any other non-jewish community.

Ergo this is just a case of jews being outraged that the slum dwellers that they so heavily profit from (2) have dared to throw their faeces/urine against their synagogues rather against the more common apartment buildings, churches, commercial premises and so on that are used by non-jews.

It is just another bit of jewish entitlement.

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References

(1) https://nypost.com/2026/07/19/us-news/hateful-vandal-hurls-feces-and-motor-oil-at-two-nyc-synagogues/

(2) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-greedy-jewish-landlords-of-new