According to ABC’s Maryland affiliate WJLA there has been a so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ on the night of 9th/10th February on a local synagogue that is affiliated with Conservative Judaism called Congregation Shaare Tefila – mis-styled by WJLA as ‘Shaare Tefila Synagogue’ – where we read how:

‘Montgomery County police are looking into an act of vandalism at Shaare Tefila Synagogue in Olney. Police tell 7News that officers responded Tuesday morning, Feb. 10, around 8 a.m., after reports of antisemitic graffiti at the 16600 block of Georgia Avenue. Authorities said the graffiti was spray-painted overnight, between Monday, Feb. 9, and Tuesday, Feb. 10, on multiple signs at the front of the synagogue. Photos obtained by 7News show the letters “AZAB” and a swastika among the vandalism. Police are canvassing the neighborhood and reviewing surveillance footage to identify those responsible. Police said they have also increased patrols in the area. “Montgomery County Police take incidents like this very seriously, and the 4th District is increasing patrol in the area to ensure the safety and security of the community,” the agency stated. Maryland lawmakers also took to social media to react to the incident. Sen. Chris Van Hollen called it “an abhorrent, antisemitic attack.” “I stand with the Shaare Tefila community and the entire Olney Jewish community. We must speak out strongly against this hate. It has no place here or anywhere,” Hollen posted on X. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore stated he condemns “the antisemitic and anti-Israel message spray-painted outside of Shaare Tefila Congregation in Olney.”’ (1)

For the record this is what the ‘anti-Semitic graffiti’ looked like:

As well as:

In addition to:

Now there is an oddity here in that aside from the badly-drawn swastika on one signs and ‘genocide’ written in black-spray paint on a pro-Israel sign put up by the synagogue – this is apparently unrelated to the new ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ and is clearly a bit of anti-Zionist political graffiti and not an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ – in that ‘AZAB’ is written across all three signs by the same individual.

Now WJLA were singularly uncurious and just said that the letters ‘AZAB’ were written rather than trying to discern what they meant because they had to mean something.

The reason however quickly became apparent when you do just that and you realise that ‘Azab’ is a word… from… well… Hebrew that has been transliterated into modern Hebrew and it means ‘Leave’. (2)

And just in case anyone doubts me:

So why is someone writing ‘Leave’ in Hebrew on a Conservative Synagogue in Maryland?

It isn’t likely to be a random Arab (Hebrew-speaking Arabs are not common in Maryland to the best of my knowledge) or a ‘Nazi’ but rather the obvious candidate – which is why WJLA didn’t mention what it meant and where it is from because then it completely changes the conversation – is the jews themselves who are vandalizing their own synagogue then pretending to be the ‘victim’.

The reason?

It isn’t clear but from their website it looks like the congregation is declining – rather like Conservative Judaism in general – and they are struggling in general which suggests that the purpose of this graffiti is to act as a kind of ‘negative advertising’ where-by jews deface, vandalize and/or generally fake an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in order to generate sympathy, interest and/or new members/sales as a result as well as often claiming on their insurance as well.

References

(1) https://wjla.com/news/local/montgomery-county-olney-shaare-tefila-synagogue-vandalism-antisemitism-police-investigation-graffiti-hate-crime-community-safety-swastika-surveillance-crime-maryland-jewish-faith

(2) https://biblehub.com/hebrew/5800.htm