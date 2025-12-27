On 19th December 2025 a jew named Lior Bibas – who is president of an organization named the ‘Quebec Jewish Physicians Association’ – wrote a tweet on Twitter/X claiming that a jewish doctor in Montreal had been greeted with a ‘swastika drawn in the snow’; typically, it was a non-specific claim and no context or additional information was provided by Bibas.

He did however helpfully provide a photo of the ‘snow swastika’ concerned: (1)

This was accompanied by the following text written by Bibas:

‘Last night, in Montreal, a Jewish physician and their family came home to a swastika drawn in the snow, with feces nearby. Canada, we have a serious antisemitism problem.’ (2)

Now the problem with this narrative is fairly obvious to anyone – apart from Bibas apparently – in that there is no evidence whatsoever that this is story is true whatsoever beyond that there was a snow swastika in what is presumably said jewish doctor’s front driveway/garden sometime in Montreal in mid-December 2025.

If we look at the photo closely, we can see that the snow swastika has been remarkably well done – far better than I would expect – in that it is pretty symmetrical going to the photo, is facing the right way and the arms of the swastika are also the same width.

Add to this the fact that it looks like several different size shoes (some very small) – with at least two different kinds of tread – are present within the snow swastika and it looks awfully like it was created by at least one adult and at least one child in a very prepared and prearranged way (it is even aligned with the driveway/road and the bordering bushes/plants).

The fact the swastika had faeces is in it – very likely a dog’s faeces by the look of it (left arm of the swastika in the photo) – is almost completely irrelevant and quite probably incidental to the swastika itself although Bibas immediately tries to make it ‘add to the horror’ which is typical jewish dishonesty on his part.

The truth then is likely that because this was so perfectly done – which would have taken time and planning plus one wonders why the neighbours apparently didn’t say anything about someone on the jewish doctor’s front law with a dog apparently – as well as done by at least one adult and one child: the likely candidate is not random ‘anti-Semites’ but rather the jewish doctor themselves given we know they had a family, it occurred on their front drive/garden and is clearly not a quick thing but rather was planned and executed with care and precision.

One also wonders if the jewish doctor and his family have a dog: one rather suspects they do.

Thus, the likeliest candidate for the creator of this snow swastika is yet again the jew who was allegedly the target of it and not some random wandering anti-Semite who apparently likes to draw swastikas in the snow in front of people’s houses – one also wonders how said random wandering anti-Semite knew said house belonged to a jew in the first place which predictably isn’t explained since… well… it’d cause a lot of awkward questions to have to be answered – while walking with their kids as well as their dog.

Scratch another ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’!

References

(1) https://x.com/LiorBibasMD/status/2001987122933441012