According to the ‘Jerusalem Post’ on 8th February 2026 there has been another so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’; this time in Munich, Germany.

They write how:

‘The Jewish Community of Munich and Upper Bavaria (IKG) received a threatening letter and a handgun cartridge in the post last Thursday, according to the community’s managing director, Steven Guttman, in a post on social media. The letter read “every Jew will die...I will cause all the deaths.” The shipment was sent to the community center of the IKG and the Ohel Jakob Synagogue. The Bavarian police’s Criminal Department is investigating the incident. IKG Vice President Yehoshua Chmiel told the Jüdische Allgemeine paper that the community receives a lot of threats, but that this is the first time it has received a real cartridge. “We feel abandoned,” Chmiel told the paper. “There are no actions against antisemitism. There are speeches, but they don’t help us.” The Bavarian State Government’s Commissioner against Antisemitism, Ludwig Spaenle, said the threat was “evil and inhumane” and urged state security to find the perpetrators as soon as possible.’ (1)

Now the day that the threatening letter and the bullet were received was 5th February 2026 but predictably jews are putting the cart before the horse here, because while we know that such was obviously sent by someone and subsequently received by the synagogue.

It is not clear what the immediate context to this note is; it could be anything from the product of a crazy would-be convert to Judaism – as we recently saw in Brooklyn, New York – (2) to a jew essentially threatening their own congregation because they are upset – as we saw in New York in 2012 – (3) to a local jewish leader threatening themselves for publicity as we saw in 2020 in Scotland. (4)

The point is that jews have such a long and well-documented habit of faking so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’ against themselves and/or their communities as well as misrepresenting normal crimes/vandalism as ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’ that you cannot simply take a general ‘anti-Semitic threat’ and/or alleged ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ seriously as such unless you have some kind of corroboratory evidence, because without that you have no idea if it is just jews faking and/or misrepresenting something as an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’.

It is – in essence - the boy who cried wolf in that the jews have been calling wolf for decades in support of fakes and frauds that they claimed were ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’, and now chickens are… well… coming home to roost because few people believe them any more for perfectly rational reasons.

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References

(1) https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/article-885989

(2) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/hoax-confirmed-ramming-a-rabbi-2026

(3) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/hoax-confirmed-a-semite-scares-seniors

(4) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/hoax-confirmed-a-stitch-up-in-scotland