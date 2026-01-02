In one of the very last so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’ that is alleged to have occurred in 2025 we have a rather unusual incident where a road in the Republic of Ireland has been painted with swastikas, Stars of David and the term ‘Jew Rat’.

Predictably the ‘Combat Antisemitism Movement’ screeched that:

‘Antisemitic graffiti was scrawled on a rural roadway in County Louth, Ireland, in recent days, according to images and video shared on social media. The markings appeared on the R165 between Kingscourt and Ardee. They included Nazi swastikas, Stars of David, and the antisemitic slur “Jew Rat.”’ (1)

Then the ‘Irish Times’ naturally began barking on command like good like Shabbos goyim writing that:

‘A hate crime investigation has been launched by gardaí after anti-Semitic graffiti was painted on roads in Co Louth. Swastika symbols and words including “Jew” and “rat” were daubed on the R165 and L1260 at Shanlis near Ardee. Reacting to the incident, Holocaust Awareness Ireland said the graffiti “repeats one of the most disturbing anti-Semitic caricatures deployed by Nazis in pre-war Germany”. In a statement, the Garda said it received a report of criminal damage, and the matter is being investigated as a hate crime. It urged those who may have information to make contact. “An Garda Síochána takes hate crime very seriously. Every hate crime reported to An Garda Síochána is professionally investigated and victims supported during the criminal justice process. “An Garda Síochána continues to encourage any victim of any crime to report this to An Garda Síochána, including any indication that the crime may have a hate motivation,” it said. It added that gardaí from the Garda National Community Engagement Bureau engage with the Jewish community throughout Ireland on an ongoing basis and continue to liaise with the Jewish community at this time.’ (2)

This is all fine and dandy, but it doesn’t provide much analysis let alone basic answers about the graffiti and jews have naturally just jumped to the conclusion that it is the ‘work of evil anti-Semites’ and/or Irish nationalists. However while this is perfectly possible there is no evidence of this whatsoever since there is little evidence of who did it or why; since ‘Jew Rat’ is remarkably specific as is the choice of road suggesting that it is less ‘anti-Semitic’ and rather just targeted at a local jew who drives this particular road frequently.

To give readers context this is what the ‘anti-Semitic graffiti’ looks like: (3)

Where it is located is here:

And to be even more specific going by the description provided by the ‘Irish Times’ I think the graffiti occurred on this stretch of road here:

This adds to my point that this is likely specific and targeted at an individual not all jews given its isolated and highly specific location as well as the singular ‘Jew Rat’ suggesting ‘one jew is a rat’ (i.e., a traitor possibly to an organization, Ireland and/or something else) not ‘all jews are rats’ (which would be plausibly anti-Semitic).

However, going by Danny de Vaal writing in the ‘Irish Mirror’ there could actually be a motive for jews having done this as an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax since we are told that:

‘Maurice Cohen, who is the chair of the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland, told the Irish Mirror: “The antisemitic graffiti on a public road in County Louth is not an isolated act of vandalism but part of a wider and growing pattern of contemporary antisemitism in Ireland. “We have repeatedly warned the Irish Government and other public bodies that antisemitism is present, is ambient, and is increasing, and it is too often dismissed because it does not resemble the crude caricatures of the past. “For Jewish people, and for the many Irish people who stand with them, such acts are recognised as a forewarning, a precursor to more serious actions if left unchallenged. “We cannot continue to pretend that antisemitism is being adequately addressed under the broad umbrella of racism, and Ireland remains one of the few EU member states without a ‘national plan to combat antisemitism. “I once again make a clear call on the Government to set a defined timeline and departmental responsibility for drafting and adopting Ireland’s national plan against antisemitism.”’ (4)

Put simply: Ireland is one of the few countries in the European Union that does not have a ‘national plan for combating anti-Semitism’ and Cohen – as the head of the ‘Jewish Representative Council of Ireland’ - is trying to leverage this incident as part of a ‘growing pattern of contemporary anti-Semitism’ in order to try and force the Irish government to implement one and which – I am sure – jews will naturally profit handsomely from.

In summary then we can see that this is almost certainly not an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ but rather violent graffiti targeted at a specific jew for something – real or imagined – that the jew did and said jew frequently travels on this road or – as an outside possibility – it might be a jewish ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax in order to try and force the Irish government to create and implement a ‘national plan to combat anti-Semitism’.

You deicide.

