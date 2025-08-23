According to the ‘Combat Antisemitism Movement’ – which is actually a pressure group rather than a ‘grassroots movement’ despite its desperate claims to the contrary – there has been another so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’.

This time in and around the ‘Israeli-American Council’ headquarters in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles on the 9th-10th August 2025.

They write:

‘In a disturbing act of hate, the Israeli-American Council (IAC) national headquarters in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California was defaced with antisemitic graffiti over the weekend. The vandalism, which targeted both the building and its immediate surroundings, serves as yet another glaring reminder of the growing normalization of antisemitism and its escalating impact on Jewish communities worldwide. The offensive symbols included a yellow swastika and the lightning bolt-stylized “SS,” representing the Nazi Schutzstaffel, notorious for its role in the murder of Jews during the Holocaust. Additionally, the word “burn” was spray-painted on the sidewalk directly in front of the IAC headquarters, accompanied by a swastika scrawled on a cardboard snowman at the entrance. In a further display of hatred, the phrase “F— Jews, BDS” was added to a nearby barrier along Highway 101, with additional swastikas appearing throughout the area. The IAC is actively working with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Topanga Community Police to investigate the incident. Security footage from the building captured an image of a suspect, and local authorities were reviewing the evidence as part of their ongoing investigation.’ (1)

Now the problem is that when you look at the photo/video footage that the ‘Combat Antisemitism Movement’ helpfully provided on their X/Twitter account (2) we can already see that this narrative quickly begins to disintegrate.

For example, we see:

Photo 1:

Photo 2 (Video Still):

Photo 3:

Photo 4:

Now naturally I went and looked to see where all this graffiti actually occurred.

This is where Photo 4 was taken:

We can see here that the IAC headquarters has large metal fence, a large metal gate and – rather interesting – a security/guard room next to that gate which happens to be right next to where the vandalism occurred and indeed in full sight of it.

Further we should point out that the left side of the IAC headquarters from this gate is protected more metal fencing, metal gates and a small apartment complex:

This is as true on every side as I’ve checked all side.

Photo 3 I cannot find a location for so it is either not from the IAC headquarters at all or is from inside the fenced compound which looks possible although I cannot prove it, while Photo 2 of the badly done yellow ‘SS runes’ is actually inside the IAC complex which requires gate access as the fences would be extremely difficult to scale (protected as they all are with barbed wire, high hedges and spikes):

This is the only entrance to that area:

But couldn’t they have gotten in via the sidewalk next to the Los Angeles river??

This is also extremely unlikely given that the fencing there is both doubled up and second line of fencing is 7-8 feet high by the look of it with additional lower metal fencing just in front of it:

I couldn’t find the location of photo 1 either so it must either be in the IAC compound itself or on the sidewalk by the Los Angeles river or in a separate location all together.

We can thus see the claims made by the ‘Combat Antisemitism Movement’ are already… well… not exactly honest, because while they cite they have video footage of an intruder – giving weight to the idea that Photos 1-3 come from inside the IAC compound – they believe performed the vandalism.

I’ll note that they fail to mention that the reverse swastika in photo 4 is right next to the IAC’s main gate and its security/guard cabin – as well as being in plain sight of it – which goes to suggest that either they’ve gone cheap and cut back on the security – which is both a very jewish and also odd thing to do simultaneously at a ‘time of rising anti-Semitism’ – or the security guard was asleep/not paying attention or the security guard was the person who did it or was in some way ‘in on it’ as they say.

Put another way: this so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ doesn’t seem right at all.

Add to that the swastika in photo 4 is the wrong way around – aka the Buddhist swastika – while the swastika in photo 1 is also the wrong way around but with dots within it – aka the Hindu swastika – and the graffiti seems a complete mish-mash with the ‘SS runes’ in yellow as well as ‘Fuk Jews’ (note the capitalisation of ‘Jews’ but yet the misspelling of ‘Fuck’ as ‘Fuk’) along with randomly the anti-Zionist left-wing slogan ‘BDS’.

It goes to suggest that this is likely some kind of ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax rather than well… an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ because of the sheer implausibility of someone getting into the IAC compound – which while signed it is discreetly so and is not immediately obvious as a jewish communal centre/headquarters – and the incoherent mishmash of the political messaging being a mix of classic anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism while also capitalising ‘jew’ – surprisingly given they misspelled ‘Fuck’ as ‘Fuk’ – but yet getting the swastika completely wrong in two completely different ways two times: using the Buddhist swastika and then the Hindu swastika but never the swastika of the Third Reich.

Either the ‘anti-Semitic intruder’ was a complete moron or this was some kind of inside job.

I wonder if we’ll ever find out?

References

(1) https://combatantisemitism.org/cam-news/swastikas-and-hate-speech-graffitied-on-israeli-american-council-headquarters-in-los-angeles/

(2) https://x.com/CombatASemitism/status/1954870599156732280