DawnieR
9h

We need to stop these morons (Govt/whoever), with their 'hate crimes' and 'hate speech'.

It's a PsyOp!

And NEITHER EXIST!

There is JUST 'speech'.

There is JUST 'crime'.

What is 'hate'?

And I can keep going, in this category.....

what is love, happiness, sadness, joy, fear......and so on.

These are all HUMAN EMOTIONS.

When one tells another that they cannot 'hate'......they're preventing you/trying to stop you from BEING HUMAN!

SS Man
7h

It always amazes me that when it comes to antisemitic “hate crimes”, that the supposed “neo-Nazis” that commit them never know how to draw their own symbol. In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever seen one drawn correctly on any Jewish structure.

What would NOT amaze me though is that the Jew is so traumatized by the swastika that they cannot stomach themselves to draw an actual Nazi swass, or desecrate their Jewish structures with one, so they elect to use the Hindu swastika knowing that the average moron won’t know the difference. And photo 1, with the dots, is 100% a Hindu swastika. No “Nazi” has ever confused their swastika with the Hindu one with the dots. Never.

Amy time I see backwards swastika I 100% know it was drawn by a Jew.

