‘UK Lawyers for Israel’ (hereafter UKLFI) is an organization that I have briefly commented on before in the context of their association – via their founder and former director Mark Lewis (he subsequently made Aliyah to Israel) – with jewish settler extremists and hardline Revisionist Zionism groups like ‘Herut UK’. (1)

In their recent attempt to ape the ‘Campaign against Antisemitism’s’ proclivity to sue/civilly prosecute anyone who attracts their ire by criticizing Israel and/or Zionism – jews have collectively failed the ‘how to make friends and influence people’ class haven’t they? – they have gone after a Laser Quest franchise in the London borough of Brent for alleged ‘anti-Semitism’.

The press release on their website states that:

‘Laser Quest Brent Cross has launched an investigation after a member of staff refused to accommodate a birthday party for Jewish children because the family wished to bring kosher pizza into the venue. UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) complained to Laser Quest following an incident on 3 July 2026, when a mother telephoned to arrange her son’s birthday party. The mother explained that she was willing to pay for the venue’s full party package, including the pizza provided, but wished to substitute kosher pizzas for the Jewish children attending. According to the complaint, the employee asked: “So are all the kids Jewish?” When the mother confirmed that they were, he allegedly replied: “We won’t be able to accommodate that.” The employee initially said that outside food was prohibited. However, he later acknowledged that birthday cakes were permitted, that one or two children could bring their own food, and that halal, vegetarian and vegan dietary requirements could be accommodated. Kosher food, however, would allegedly not be allowed. When asked whether he was antisemitic, the employee reportedly answered “yes”. UKLFI warned Laser Quest that refusing to provide services to Jewish customers, or imposing less favourable conditions on them, could amount to unlawful discrimination under section 29 of the Equality Act 2010. The organisation asked Laser Quest to clarify whether the incident had arisen from a misunderstanding and to confirm that Jewish families hiring the venue would be permitted to substitute kosher pizza for the standard food included in the party package. Laser Quest’s Guest Relations Team has confirmed that the allegations are being treated as a serious complaint. It said that it had notified its insurers, obtained legal advice and commenced an investigation. Laser Quest told UKLFI that they were taking the mother’s complaint seriously and that they were grateful that the concerns had been raised, as this would enable the business either to remedy them or explain why they may have been misperceived.’ Laser Quest has not yet responded to UKLFI’s question regarding whether Kosher Pizza may be brought into the venue for a party. A UKLFI spokesperson said: “This is an extremely disturbing allegation. A Jewish family appears to have been told that kosher food would not be accommodated, despite other religious and dietary requirements being accepted. “We welcome Laser Quest’s confirmation that it is treating the complaint seriously and has begun an investigation. We expect it to establish exactly what happened, take appropriate action and ensure that Jewish families are never subjected to discriminatory treatment.”’ (2)

Now UKLFI know – much as any half-educated person does – that their whole case here is hearsay and while Brent is a largely Asian (= Indian subcontinent in the British context) and black occupied area of London. (3) There is no actual evidence – other than ‘the jewish mother says so’ – that any of this actually happened the way she claims that it did and it sounds less like ‘anti-Semitism’ and much more to do with Laser Quest corporate’s policy (I happen to know as I played a lot of Laser Quest in the UK as a teenager) that excludes outside food being brought in general (but especially for group bookings/parties) being enforced/misunderstood by an employee.

The ‘jewish mother’ than presumably started shrieking about ‘anti-Semitism’ (aka someone said no to a jew) and kvetched to everyone in the local jewish community about this so-called ‘anti-Semitic outrage’. Then it was subsequently picked up by UKLFI who then promptly tried to go after Laser Quest corporate whose PR department quickly jumped on the issue and sorted it out.

Yet UKLFI will probably tell you this is ‘yet another instance of anti-Semitism’ when in truth it is nothing of the kind but rather a jew getting upset at a corporate policy and being told no by the ‘insolent goyim’.

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References

(1) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/exposing-herut-uk; it is also worth reading the companion article about the similarly innocent sounding radical jewish groups ‘Jewish Human Rights Watch’ here: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-jews-behind-jewish-human-rights

(2) https://www.uklfi.com/laser-quest-investigates-complaint-after-jewish-children-allegedly-refused-kosher-food

(3) https://www.ons.gov.uk/visualisations/censusareachanges/E09000005/