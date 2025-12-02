Jonathan Pollard – the convicted jewish spy for Israel who was inexplicably paroled in 2015 and then allowed to flee to Israel on jewish billionaire Sheldon Adelson private jet in 2020 – has decided in his classic narcissistic way to try to maintain his relevance in Israeli politics as well as set up a future lawsuit against the US government.

He’s now claiming – according to ‘The Tehran Times’ – that:

‘“I know what it’s like to be buried alive, I know what it’s like to be brutally treated, including being raped, I understand that, under interrogation,” Pollard said in an English-language interview with Kan’s Reshet Bet radio released Tuesday. When the interviewer asked whether he meant he had been raped by U.S. interrogators after his arrest on espionage charges, Pollard responded, “Absolutely. And I’m glad some of the hostages [captives] are talking about it now.” Pollard went on to say that “the people that interrogated me took a lot of pleasure in what they were doing, and they didn’t really care about what I answered. They actually took pleasure in hurting me. They never did that to a Soviet spy,” he said. He did not name the department or agency that carried out the interrogations.’ (1)

The ‘Times of Israel’ agrees with ‘The Tehran Times’ as regards what Pollard now claims happened except that it adds that he wasn’t raped once but rather multiple times:

‘While Pollard has repeatedly alleged abuse while he was held in US custody, the interview marked the first time that he has claimed he was raped during that time.’ (2)

Now let me be blunt; this is clearly fabricated nonsense because while Pollard has previously claimed he was ‘abused’ in prison (3) and while this is quite possible – especially because he was… well… a spy - the fact remains that this is the first time we’ve heard about the claim that this alleged ‘abuse’ involved Pollard being repeatedly sodomized by American prison guards and interrogators and it is pretty… well… out there.

The problem is that because the alleged ‘abuse’ of Pollard by American authorities – meaning physical and psychological abuse not sexual abuse and repeated male rape - was repeatedly brought up by Pollard and his lawyers as a ‘reason’ Pollard ‘should be freed’/’should be pardoned’. Had Pollard been repeatedly raped this would have almost certainly been brought up his lawyers in their legal filings on his behalf as well as by Pollard’s long-time defenders such as his wife Esther but yet it wasn’t even hinted at let alone mentioned suggesting it is a later invention by Pollard.

The truth then is that Pollard is likely engaging in homosexual fantasy here – probably after watching Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Pulp Fiction’ which has a famous scene depicting something akin to this – while trying to stay relevant by claiming that he was – like Israel’s famous hostages allegedly were – ‘anally raped by anti-Semites’ and also set up a future law suit against the US government whereby he will claim damages due to absurd claims that his US intelligence and FBI interrogators were buggering him regularly to get him to ‘spill the beans’ on his espionage on behalf of Israel.

The truth is that while Pollard was interrogated and probably treated unpleasantly – he was a spy for heaven’s sake… what did he seriously expect? – he almost certainly wasn’t raped by American prison guards and/or his interrogators and he is simply making it up to manufacture interest, sympathy and a future lawsuit against the US government.

