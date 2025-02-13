According to David Gilmour writing for ‘Mediaite’ we learn that there has been another so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in the Brentwood suburb of Los Angeles where:

‘A group of pro-Palestinian protesters descended on the Brentwood home of UTA super agent and University of California Regent Jay Sures early Wednesday, leaving behind red handprints on his walls, banners, in a chaotic early morning demonstration. Sures is arguably the most influential agent in all of television news, representing top-tier talent like Fareed Zakaria, David Muir, Anderson Cooper, Bret Baier, Norah O’Donnell, Margaret Brennan, Jen Psaki, Jake Tapper, Chuck Todd, Elizabeth Vargas, and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams. Organized by the UCLA chapter of Graduate Students for Justice in Palestine, the demonstration kicked off at 6 a.m. (PT) and stretched for two hours. Protesters blocked the street and Sures’ driveway, pounding drums and chanting, as seen in videos shared on Instagram. The student group labeled Sures an “opp,” slang for enemy, accusing him of being “one of the unelected officials responsible for protecting UC investments in genocide and weapons manufacturing” in support of Israel. The campus was the site of major pro-Palestine protests and actions in 2024. Even after LAPD officers responded around 6:15 a.m. (PT) to reports of the protest and remained on-site to monitor the 50 to 100 demonstrators. The UCLA Police Department later filed a vandalism report. Following the incident the University of California issued a statement: The University strongly supports freedom of speech and the rights of our community members to participate in nonviolent protests, and we condemn all crimes and harassment committed against members of our UC community. We will continue doing everything possible to create a safe and welcoming university community for all. Speaking to Deadline, Sures said that the protest crossed a dangerous line. “It’s one thing to peacefully protest, but to go to an administrator or a regent’s house… to surround my wife’s car and prevent her from free movement, and to put up signs threatening my family and my life and vandalize the house, that is a big escalation,” he said.’ (1)

Now there’s three things to notice here:

Firstly, this was not a protest against Sures because Sures is jewish but because Sures is an uncritical supporter of Israel and also seeks to prevent pro-Palestinian/anti-Israel activity on the University of California campuses over which he is regent. (2)

Secondly, the protesters never actually threatened Sures or his family as best I can work out – with the worst that was on the banners saying ‘Jonathan Sures You Will Pay Until You See Your Final Day’ which certainly isn’t the ‘death threat’ or ‘threats to his family’ that Sures is claiming they are – but rather this is simply hyperbolic rhetoric from Sures designed to justify his ever increasing crackdown on dissent from the (jewish) party line that ‘thou shalt not criticise Israel’ lest you be defamed, fired or gaoled and possibly all three together.

Thirdly it is worth noting that – as Gilmour indirectly points out – ‘Mediaite’ is owned by jews (Dan Abrams specifically; better known as a face of ‘Live PD’) (3) and those jews are represented as celebrities by another jew: Jay Sures.

Interesting how that works: isn’t it?

Anyway suffice to say there is no evidence whatsoever that Sures was targeted because he was jewish nor that he (or his family) received any death threats and overwhelming evidence that this was simply an anti-Zionist/pro-Palestine protest against Sures’ attempts to eliminate their views from the University of California campuses because they conflict with his own which are – ironically – almost certainly driven by his jewishness.

