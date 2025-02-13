According to David Gilmour writing for ‘Mediaite’ we learn that there has been another so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in the Brentwood suburb of Los Angeles where:
‘A group of pro-Palestinian protesters descended on the Brentwood home of UTA super agent and University of California Regent Jay Sures early Wednesday, leaving behind red handprints on his walls, banners, in a chaotic early morning demonstration.
Sures is arguably the most influential agent in all of television news, representing top-tier talent like Fareed Zakaria, David Muir, Anderson Cooper, Bret Baier, Norah O’Donnell, Margaret Brennan, Jen Psaki, Jake Tapper, Chuck Todd, Elizabeth Vargas, and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams.
Organized by the UCLA chapter of Graduate Students for Justice in Palestine, the demonstration kicked off at 6 a.m. (PT) and stretched for two hours. Protesters blocked the street and Sures’ driveway, pounding drums and chanting, as seen in videos shared on Instagram.
The student group labeled Sures an “opp,” slang for enemy, accusing him of being “one of the unelected officials responsible for protecting UC investments in genocide and weapons manufacturing” in support of Israel. The campus was the site of major pro-Palestine protests and actions in 2024.
Even after LAPD officers responded around 6:15 a.m. (PT) to reports of the protest and remained on-site to monitor the 50 to 100 demonstrators. The UCLA Police Department later filed a vandalism report.
Following the incident the University of California issued a statement:
The University strongly supports freedom of speech and the rights of our community members to participate in nonviolent protests, and we condemn all crimes and harassment committed against members of our UC community. We will continue doing everything possible to create a safe and welcoming university community for all.
Speaking to Deadline, Sures said that the protest crossed a dangerous line. “It’s one thing to peacefully protest, but to go to an administrator or a regent’s house… to surround my wife’s car and prevent her from free movement, and to put up signs threatening my family and my life and vandalize the house, that is a big escalation,” he said.’ (1)
Now there’s three things to notice here:
Firstly, this was not a protest against Sures because Sures is jewish but because Sures is an uncritical supporter of Israel and also seeks to prevent pro-Palestinian/anti-Israel activity on the University of California campuses over which he is regent. (2)
Secondly, the protesters never actually threatened Sures or his family as best I can work out – with the worst that was on the banners saying ‘Jonathan Sures You Will Pay Until You See Your Final Day’ which certainly isn’t the ‘death threat’ or ‘threats to his family’ that Sures is claiming they are – but rather this is simply hyperbolic rhetoric from Sures designed to justify his ever increasing crackdown on dissent from the (jewish) party line that ‘thou shalt not criticise Israel’ lest you be defamed, fired or gaoled and possibly all three together.
Thirdly it is worth noting that – as Gilmour indirectly points out – ‘Mediaite’ is owned by jews (Dan Abrams specifically; better known as a face of ‘Live PD’) (3) and those jews are represented as celebrities by another jew: Jay Sures.
Interesting how that works: isn’t it?
Anyway suffice to say there is no evidence whatsoever that Sures was targeted because he was jewish nor that he (or his family) received any death threats and overwhelming evidence that this was simply an anti-Zionist/pro-Palestine protest against Sures’ attempts to eliminate their views from the University of California campuses because they conflict with his own which are – ironically – almost certainly driven by his jewishness.
References
(1) https://www.mediaite.com/news/pro-palestine-protesters-target-jewish-uc-regents-home-smear-red-handprints-on-walls/
(2) For example: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/aug/19/university-california-gaza-protests-encampment-face-mask-bans; https://www.aclusocal.org/en/news/ucla-suppressed-student-and-faculty-freedom-speech-so-we-sued-them; https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2024-09-23/faculty-accuse-uc-campuses-of-labor-violations-over-pro-palestine-protest-crackdowns; https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/20/university-of-california-pro-palestinian-protest-trial
(3) https://www.nndb.com/people/624/000047483/
Peaceful people beating drums scares one of "the jew"? It is going to be gloriously loud once the hunt begins in earnest. Anyone else see history about to repeat?
But this time with more well based and fact based rage than in any other "expulsion"? Remember "We jews continue to be amazed with the ease by which Christian Americans have fallen into our hands. Woe be unto us if they (gentiles) see the futility of it, lay down the pen and take up the sword. We will never be deposed by words, only force." Harold Wallace Rosenthal. Assistant to jewish senator jacob javits who spearheaded the open immigration policy in 1965.
"You have not begun to appreciate the real depth of our guilt. We are intruders. We are disturbers. We are subverters. We have taken your natural world, your ideals, your destiny, and played havoc with them.”- Marcus Eli Ravage, Jewish author, quote from January 1928 issue of Century Magazine
"We Jews have spoiled the blood of all races. We have tarnished and broken their power. we have made everything foul, rotten, decomposed and decayed." (The Way To Zion, Munzer)
"We Jews, we, the destroyers, will remain the destroyers for ever. Nothing that you will do will meet our needs and demands. We will for ever destroy because we need a world of our own, a God-world, which it is not in your nature to build."- Maurice Samuels, Jewish author, quote from You Gentiles
British historian Lord Macaulay warned, "Your republic will be as fearfully plundered and laid waste by barbarians in the twentieth century as the Roman Empire was in the fifth, with this difference, that the empire came from without and your Huns and vandals will have been engendered within your own country, by your Israeli Zionist owned institutions."
“Jew and Gentile are two worlds, between you Gentiles and us Jews there lies an unbridgeable gulf…There are two life forces in the world: Jewish and Gentile…I do not believe that this primal difference between Gentile and Jew is reconcilable…” – Maurice Samuel, You Gentiles, page 9.
"This second movement aims for the establishment of a new racial domination of the world...the moving spirits in the second scheme are Jewish radicals. Within the ranks of Communism is a group of this party, but it does not stop there. To its leaders Communism is only an incident. They are ready to use the Islamic revolt, hatred by the Central Empire of England, Japan's designs on India and commercial rivalries between America and Japan. As any movement of world revolution must be, this is primarily antiAngloSaxon...The organization of the world Jewish radical movement has been perfected in almost every land." (The Chicago Tribune, June 19, 1920)
“The Jewish Question is being discussed by statesmen in a way more acute and compelling than ever before in the history of the world. They can do whatever they want, but the nations of the earth will never be able to get away from this question. The Jewish serpent will show its hydra’s heads everywhere, blocking the way to a relaxation of international tensions. We Jews will not allow peace in the world, however hard statesmen and peace advocates try to bring it about.”— London Jewish Chronicle, March 3, 1939
There is only one way to go...for both populaces.