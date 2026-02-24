According to ‘JFeed’ there has been yet another so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in Montreal which comes on the back of a spate of confirmed and likely ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoaxes over the last few fears. (1)

This one is a typical example of what we might call the restaurant version of this that only ever seems to effect jewish-owned cafes and restaurants where some vague ‘anti-Semitic graffiti’ is scrawled on the café/restaurant – and possibly a small bit of external vandalism – and we are supposed to then take this as ‘evidence of anti-Semitism’ with no further discussion.

In this instance the following is alleged:

‘Late last week (Wednesday, February 4, 2026), a long-standing Montreal seafood restaurant became the target of an antisemitic attack that has drawn widespread condemnation from the community and local authorities. The restaurant, Maestro SVP, located on Saint-Laurent Boulevard in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, was vandalized with hateful graffiti. The owner, Ilene Polansky, discovered a message scrawled in blue marker on the front window that read: “You f***ing Jew.” The message was accompanied by a Star of David. Polansky, who is Jewish and has operated the business for over 30 years, shared the image on social media, expressing her shock and sadness at being targeted in such a personal and public manner. The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) is investigating the vandalism as a hate crime. Forensic teams and the hate crimes unit have been alerted to the case. Local leaders have denounced the act, reinforcing that hate speech and antisemitism have no place in Montreal’s social fabric. The incident has sparked a wave of support for Polansky, with neighbors and patrons gathering to stand in solidarity with the business.’ (2)

Now this is a classic example of what I mean by vague ‘anti-Semitic graffiti’ in that the graffiti consisted of ‘You fucking Jew’ and a star of David; the graffiti is specific in nature in that they are calling the owner ‘a fucking jew’ not insulting all jews.

Since ‘jew’ is also a descriptor for ‘cheat’; the singular use might well indicate that the author of the graffiti is a former or current employee of ‘Maestro SVP’ who Polansky swindled out of their wages or is in some way aggrieved with her.

The other likely possibility is that Polansky wrote the graffiti herself (or someone else did it on her behalf) as a way to generate free advertising and thus new customers especially in an increasingly difficult time for Montreal’s restaurant business with ‘challenging trading’ and lots of restaurants closing down. (3)

So, either way: we can see that this is almost certainly yet another ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) For example: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/hoax-confirmed-anti-semitism-in-sainte; https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/hoax-alert-moaning-in-montreal-2025; https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/hoax-alert-the-bagg-street-shul-swastikas

(2) https://www.jfeed.com/antisemitism/antisemitic-vandalism-montreal

(3) https://medium.com/@analysemtl/is-montreals-dining-industry-collapsing-a9c942263d02; https://www.ctvnews.ca/ottawa/article/thousands-of-restaurants-in-canada-could-close-in-2026-says-new-study/