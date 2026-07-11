Recently an elderly orthodox rabbi named Albert Itzkowitz was murdered in unclear circumstances near Kissena Lake in Kissena Park in Queens, New York and predictably jews have begun shrieking – on no evidence mind you – that it was an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’.

The ‘New York Post’ writes how:

‘Relatives of a 75-year-old kosher bakery owner found shot dead near a Queens park lake last month said they suspected the “visibly Jewish” man was targeted in a hate crime – as investigators and kin bumped the award for any leads on the slaying to $20,000. Albert Itzkowitz – who also served as a rabbi at a nursing home – was mysteriously found shot in the neck and back along the shoreline of Kissena Lake just before 5 p.m. May 18, and the city medical examiner’s office has since ruled the case a homicide. With no established motive or information on a suspect more than a month later, Itzkowitz’s loved ones are left wondering whether the killer was motivated by anti-semitic hate. “Daddy was visibly Jewish,” Itzkowitz’s visibly emotional daughter, Leah Livshitz, told reporters gathered at the same park Thursday morning. “He was targeted in broad daylight.” Livshitz described Kissena Park as “a quiet place” her dad “regularly visited during his lunch break.” “He was not involved in a dispute,” she said. “He was not committing any crime. His wallet was still on him. He was simply sitting there, an Orthodox Jewish man, dressed as he was. A rabbi going about his day.” “And 5 weeks later the NYPD has still announced no arrests. No suspects, no leads and no publicly stated motive,” the victim’s shaken daughter added. “That is unacceptable. This is not some random crime in some random place.” The NYPD has not deemed the case a hate crime as of Thursday, although the department said it has not been ruled out and no motive has been established. Itzkowitz was found in attire with “no distinguishing religious factors” that would identify him as Jewish, authorities said. It appeared he was in the park to sunbathe, as he was found with a beach chair, a baseball cap and sunglasses with a crossword puzzle, according to police. Much earlier in the day, he made trips to and from his home, a synagogue, a Capitol One bank where he made a withdrawal, and a Walgreen’s, where he made a purchase, cops said. “All motives” are being explored during the investigation, police added, noting that Crime Stoppers has been handing out flyers for weeks, and the department’s scuba team has been scouring the lake.’ (1)

Joseph Feldman writing for ‘VIN News’ similarly reports that:

‘The family of a 75-year-old Orthodox Jewish man who was fatally shot in a Queens park is asking the public for help identifying his killer and wants investigators to determine whether the slaying was motivated by antisemitism.’ (2)

While Ryan Schwach writing in the ‘Queens Daily Eagle’ states that:

‘The family also called for the NYPD to treat the murder as a potential hate crime. A practicing Orthodox Jew, his family said he would have been wearing traditional dress and had a long beard at the time of his murder. However, the NYPD said no clothes that one might associate with Judaism were found when his body was recovered. “The circumstances demand answers in a city where antisemitic incidents have surged,” said his daughter, Leah Livshitz. “Daddy was visibly Jewish. He was targeted in broad daylight. He was killed in a public park where he should have been safe. His family deserves answers. The Jewish community deserves answers.”’ (3)

What we can see in all these reports is that the source of the claim is Itzkowitz’s grieving family as well as the local jewish community more broadly who are all insisting that he would ‘have been wearing traditional dress’ and was thus ‘visibly jewish’ at the time of his murder, but the NYPD have been very clear that is complete nonsense.

They state that:

‘Itzkowitz was found in attire with “no distinguishing religious factors” that would identify him as Jewish, authorities said. It appeared he was in the park to sunbathe, as he was found with a beach chair, a baseball cap and sunglasses with a crossword puzzle, according to police.’ (4)

This means that it is extremely unlikely that Itzkowitz was ‘murdered because he was jewish’ as his family and the local jewish community are claiming, but rather that he was murdered for say money and/or some other non-political motive.

What jews have left out – and the NYPD are quasi hinting at with their statement about how they found Itzkowitz – is that Itzkowitz was oddly dressed like a non-jew and sitting in a park that is a known assignation point for homosexuals looking for anonymous sex and has a large local homosexual population. (5)

So why was Itzkowitz dressed as a non-jew – despite apparently (if we believe his family) always dressing as a religiously observant jew – in a park frequented by homosexuals?

Well, the logical thing to suggest is that Itzkowitz was secretly homosexual – this appears to be a common thing among rabbis incidentally – and that he went to Kissena Park that day for a homosexual assignation/sex date and was possibly murdered as the result of doing so.

Of course, all that is speculation on my part but it does make a darn sight more sense than the completely unsubstantiated claim that he was ‘murdered by an anti-Semite’ while dressed as a non-jew.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://www.aol.com/articles/kin-kosher-bakery-owner-75-195254490.html

(2) https://vinnews.com/2026/06/25/family-of-slain-orthodox-jewish-man-urges-hate-crime-probe-as-reward-reaches-20000/

(3) https://queenseagle.com/all/2026/6/26/family-of-jewish-man-killed-in-flushing-seeks-answers

(4) https://www.aol.com/articles/kin-kosher-bakery-owner-75-195254490.html

(5) https://us.menspaces.com/gay-guide-usa/kissena-park-flushing.ms/