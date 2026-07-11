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Jim Rizoli
Jul 12

Him looking for sex seems like a good story....the question now is why kill him?

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Seismic7
Jul 12

The Jews! ….From stoning to death to arranging Crucifixions to Neoliberal soft on crime to Noahide decapitation law for Goyim---to mass importation of Muslims and negros..who should be surprised if one of the offspring of the immigrants they imported kills them?… bites the jew- hand that feeds them? Who could have thought this?! Oh..the irony!--in any case Isreal firster faggot Lindsey Graham- the livid febrile brown noser of the Isreal- firster- war machine has …died! Gone on to hiscReward** All Things Must. Pass….** Cheers for KARL**

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